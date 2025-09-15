Ten-Day eBay for Charity Auction from September 15-25 to Support The Jed Foundation (JED)

Experiences include: Logitech gaming set signed by Shroud, VIP Red Sox fan package, Watch What Happens Live tickets, American Ballet Theatre experience and more

This auction brings together entertainment, sports, beauty, and lifestyle experiences that not only excite fans, but also save lives.” — Adee Shepen, JED’s Chief Growth Officer.

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jed Foundation (JED) announced today the launch of a 10-day online auction to help raise funds in support of the organization’s mission to protect emotional health and prevent suicide in teens and young adults nationwide.100% of the proceeds will benefit JED.

By visiting ebay.com/jed, donors can bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences and coveted items, including:

Logitech Gaming Peripheral Set signed by Shroud – Complete with a mouse, keyboard, and headset autographed by the world-renowned gaming creator.

The Ultimate Red Sox Fan Experience – 2026 VIP Game Package – Four infield grandstand tickets, a pre-game tour of Fenway Park, warning track access to watch warmups, and a personalized scoreboard message.

2 Tickets to Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen – Experience the Bravo Clubhouse live in NYC and be part of one of late-night TV’s most iconic shows.

American Ballet Theatre’s Othello Experience + Collector’s Gift Package – Four orchestra tickets to Othello on March 6, 2026, invitations to an opening night toast, and signed collector’s memorabilia.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Collector’s Sets – The Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss Collection and the Find Comfort Body Collection, in support of JED through the Rare Impact Fund.

20-Class Pack to Orangetheory Fitness (NYC locations) – Jumpstart your fitness goals while supporting mental health.

Glamsquad Glam Package – Two professional blowouts and two full makeup applications delivered by expert beauty pros in select cities nationwide.

“This auction brings together entertainment, sports, beauty, and lifestyle experiences that not only excite fans, but also save lives,” said Adee Shepen, JED’s Chief Growth Officer. “We’re grateful to our partners and bidders for helping us raise critical funds during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.”

Every bid directly supports JED’s work to ensure young people have the mental health resources they need, when they need them. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 12-to 24-year-olds, and too many teens and young adults struggle in silence with suicidal thoughts or behaviors. Funds raised through this auction will help JED continue building programs, resources, and partnerships to protect youth emotional well-being and prevent suicide.

For additional information about ways to support JED and help donate, visit JED’s website.

About The Jed Foundation

JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults. We’re partnering with high schools, colleges, and school districts to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We’re equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We’re encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.