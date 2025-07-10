The Largest Online Comedy Auction Ever Benefitting The V Foundation for Cancer Research in Honor of Norm Macdonald

Norm Macdonald

July 10–20 Auction Features One-of-a-Kind Experiences and Items from Comedy Legends to Fund Lifesaving Cancer Research

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer charity, is proud to announce “The Largest Online Comedy Auction Ever”, taking place July 10–20 on eBay for Charity, in honor of the late, great comedian Norm Macdonald.

This star-studded online event will offer fans a chance to bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences and rare memorabilia donated by some of the most beloved names in comedy and entertainment. All proceeds from the auction—and 100% of direct donations—will support the V Foundation’s mission to fund game-changing cancer research grants as part of their commitment to achieve Victory Over Cancer®.

Featured Auction Items Include:

Sarah Silverman - Custom Voicemail Recording

Judd Apatow- Private lunch in LA

Jennifer Tilly - Authentic Gucci handbag & Authentic Dolce & Gabbana handbag

Adam Sandler- 2 Premium Tickets + Meet & Greet to his upcoming show

Norm Macdonald - Autographed Copy of Book

Molly Shannon- Personalized Voicemail Greeting

Seth Rogen - Signed Handcrafted Pottery

Sebastian Maniscalco – 2 Tickets + Meet & Greet

The Daily Show – 4 Tickets + Meet & Greet

Nick Kroll - One-of-a-Kind Exclusive Merch

Colin Quinn – 2 Tickets + Meet & Greet (July 18 or 19 in Utah)

SNL – 2 SNL Tickets for the 2025/2026 season

Norm Macdonald - Rare vinyl of first Netflix special

Pete Davidson - Personalized voicemail or audio greeting

Red Rock Resort - Las Vegas 2-night getaway in a signature suite at Norm's favorite place

Tom Green experience - Tickets, meet and greet, and zoom!

Seth MacFarlane - 2 Show Tickets

Tesla Roadster - A historic collector’s car (also former CEO’s personal vehicle) along with original business plan

Jo Koy – 2 VIP tickets, meet and greet + signed Funko Pop collectibles

Bill Hader – Zoom session

Nikki Glaser – 2 tickets + meet and greet

Patton Oswalt – 2 tickets + meet and greet

Josh Gad - Personalized voice recording from Josh Gad as Olaf

Kathryn Hahn- Signed “The Studio” Blanket + Signed Copy of “My Wish for You”

Chris Rock - One personalized voicemail or audio greeting

Larry David- 2 Premium Tickets and Brief Meet & Greet

Marcello Hernandez - Signed “Domingo” Funko Pop (doll) and private 1-on-1 Zoom

Taylor Tomlinson - 2 tickets & Signed Merch

Margaret Cho - 2 tickets and Meet & Greet

Tina Fey - Custom video

Bowen Yang - One on one Lunch

Nate Bargatze - show tickets and signed book

Jimmy Kimmel - 4 show tickets, swag and Meet & Greet

Tickets to Hung Up on a Dream: The Zombies Documentary + concert at SF’s Great American Music Hall on July 18, meet and greet with Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent, and exclusive signed merch bundle



“We are honored to partner with eBay to further the legacy of Norm Macdonald by funding game-changing cancer research in his honor”, said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation. “Norm’s incredible community continues to make a difference through involvement in the Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament in his honor at the ESPYS Celebrity Golf Classic and now donating lots in this remarkable auction. Together, we are aligned in one goal: to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives.”

"Norm was a comedy genius. I can’t wait to share stories about him with my lunch companion and raise money for cancer research doing it.” - Judd Apatow

“If only Norm was here to help me write a joke about cancer, as only he could've done!” - Larry David

I'm incredibly honored to contribute anything I can to keep the memory alive of one of the greatest comic minds of all time and to help fight the disease that took him from us. I look forward to hosting whoever wins these tickets with a night of comedy and awkward conversation backstage that would hopefully make Norm proud! - Nikki Glasser

“Norm was a legend, it’s an honor to contribute to the cause.” - Pete Davidson

The auction will be hosted exclusively on eBay for Charity, ensuring that every winning bid goes directly to fund research initiatives aimed at detecting, treating, and ultimately curing cancer.

To participate or view the full list of auction items, visit: ebay.com/norm

For more information about the V Foundation, please visit www.v.org.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, ESPN commentator and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The V Foundation has funded nearly $400 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to funding the best scientists to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. To learn more, visit v.org.

