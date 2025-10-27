FulkrumCloud Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

FulkrumCloud - A Bitwise Platform

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy FulkrumCloud through Microsoft Marketplace

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitwise, the global technology consulting and services company, today announced the availability of its FulkrumCloud data modernization platform in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs.

Built on Bitwise’s 30 years of enterprise data expertise, FulkrumCloud streamlines the shift to AI-ready data platforms, accelerating transformation timelines by automating up to 90% of manual coding effort, minimizing the risk of human error, and freeing up teams to focus on higher-value initiatives.

The SaaS-based ETL modernization offer available in the Microsoft Marketplace enables users to use FulkrumCloud to expedite the transition of Azure Data Factory (ADF) and Synapse pipelines to Microsoft Fabric.

“Our close collaboration with Microsoft Azure’s Data Factory product group has allowed us to develop an AI-first migration approach, now embedded in FulkrumCloud,” said Shahab Kamal, Chief Technology Officer at Bitwise. “We’re making our proven modernization IP and automation capabilities accessible to Microsoft customers directly through Microsoft Marketplace.”

"Our clients and their data teams are under pressure to modernize fragmented, legacy systems,” said Sonali Chatterji, Chief Revenue Officer at Bitwise. “Many of our clients are looking at consolidating their platforms under Microsoft Fabric as a one-stop shop. FulkrumCloud solves one of the most complex challenges in this journey: migrating code-intensive ADF and Synapse pipelines to Microsoft Fabric. We are excited to have the ADF and Synapse to Fabric migration products now available in the Microsoft Marketplace to expedite the transformation for our clients on these technologies.”

“We’re pleased to welcome FulkrumCloud to Microsoft Marketplace,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products.”

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products. Get started with FulkrumCloud in the Microsoft Marketplace today:

