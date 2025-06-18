Bitwise Appoints Raman Sapra as Global CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Global CEO role to architect the company’s growth strategy, strengthen go-to-market and amplify Data & Cloud capabilities

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitwise Inc., the US based technology consulting and services company, today appoints Raman Sapra as its Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Raman will have responsibility for the overall organization’s strategy, growth and financial performance.

Raman joins Bitwise with close to 30 years of global leadership experience including GTM, Geo leadership, Industry Verticals, Services Lines and functions. Till recently Raman was a part of the leadership team at Mastek playing various roles including the Global Chief Growth Officer and the President of Americas.

Bitwise founders and board members Hema Sakhardande, Seema Desai, Salil Sakhardande and Neelesh Desai shared a joint statement on the announcement:

“With his extensive background in leadership roles, Raman joins Bitwise at this pivotal moment to take Bitwise on the next phase of our growth journey. We welcome Raman to lead our company through this transformational journey by building on our 29+ years of technology leadership to challenge the status quo with our proven modernization IP and services designed to help our clients unlock the power of AI to drive new business opportunities.”

Responding to the announcement, Raman Sapra commented: “I would like to thank the Bitwise founders for giving me this exciting opportunity as the Global CEO of Bitwise. It will be an honor to serve each Bitwiser, our clients, and in turn Bitwise as an organization. We are in the midst of an exciting AI driven technology cycle. Bitwise, with its strong capabilities across Cloud and Data, is uniquely positioned to add tremendous value to our clients in this era.”

About Bitwise

Bitwise delivers technology solutions that leverage data to enable business insights. By deploying our breakthrough technology innovations, we help our clients maximize their competitive advantage. We are the industry’s most experienced and dedicated team of data professionals, focusing on Data Warehousing, Data Integration, Analytics, Business Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Test Engineering and Digital Web/Mobile Application Development. These capabilities enable our clients to take advantage of the AI wave. We optimize value for our clients through our global delivery model and with our proprietary technology tools that reduce the time, complexity, and cost of data modernization initiatives. Together, our people and technology provide the insights clients need to continue to lead in their fields.

Founded in 1996, Bitwise has offices in Chicago, London, Pune and Indore. For more information, visit Bitwise at www.bitwiseglobal.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.