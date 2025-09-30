Bitwise Launches FulkrumCloud: AI-First Migration Platform Delivering 90%+ Accuracy and 40% Faster Outcomes

FulkrumCloud - A Bitwise Platform

With FulkrumCloud, Bitwise leverages three decades of data expertise to help enterprises build the strong foundation essential for meaningful AI adoption.” — Raman Sapra, Global Chief Executive Officer at Bitwise

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitwise, a global data and digital engineering services company, today announced the launch of FulkrumCloud, an AI-first migration platform designed to set a new industry benchmark for cloud data modernization. By combining best-in-class 90%+ migration accuracy with up to 40% faster outcomes, FulkrumCloud empowers enterprises to seamlessly transform legacy data platforms into AI-ready foundations for growth.

Backed by Bitwise’s 30 years of enterprise data expertise, FulkrumCloud distills decades of innovation in data warehouse modernization into a next-generation automation platform. The result: enterprises can eliminate up to 90% of manual coding effort, minimize migration risk, and accelerate the adoption of modern cloud platforms such as Microsoft Fabric, Databricks, Snowflake, and AWS.

“With FulkrumCloud, Bitwise leverages three decades of data expertise to help enterprises build the strong foundation essential for meaningful AI adoption. Our strategic investment in this IP accelerates time-to-market for data modernization, empowering clients to unlock AI-driven value faster and at scale. In partnership with leading cloud providers, we deliver measurable, enterprise-grade impact for our clients in today’s rapidly evolving AI landscape,” said Raman Sapra, Global Chief Executive Officer at Bitwise.

“As a trusted data modernization partner, we understand the critical need of our clients for agility, scalability, and innovation. Our commitment is to empower our clients with cutting-edge solutions that not only streamline their data but also unlock new opportunities for growth and efficiency. FulkrumCloud is at the heart of this, therefore, enabling robust, secure, and precise data modernization agendas,” said Sonali Chatterji, Chief Revenue Officer at Bitwise.

“With our AI-first modernization practice, Bitwise provides a truly future-focused migration solution. FulkrumCloud offers the ability to modernize legacy data platforms to empower enterprises for future growth,” said Shahab Kamal, Chief Technology Officer at Bitwise.

As part of its end-to-end modernization solution, Bitwise provides full support and AI powered services to ensure optimal migration using a proven methodology that reduces risks and mitigates business disruption.

Contact Bitwise to explore how FulkrumCloud can accelerate your data platform modernization.



About Bitwise

At Bitwise, we help enterprises modernize, innovate, and grow in the AI era. Backed by 30 years of experience, our data and digital engineering services, combined with proven modernization IP, enable our clients to take advantage of the AI wave. Headquartered in Chicago with global delivery centers in Pune, India, we combine onshore client alignment with offshore efficiency to drive measurable results. Driven by passionate people and deep technical expertise, we are a strategic growth partner to leading global companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.