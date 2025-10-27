LANG REALTY & LANG MANAGEMENT LAUNCH ANNUAL 'SEASON OF GIVING' FOOD DRIVE TO SUPPORT THE SOUP KITCHEN

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty and Lang Management are once again joining forces to make the holidays brighter for local families in need through their annual “Season of Giving” Food Drive, benefiting The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach.

From November 1 through November 30, the community is encouraged to drop off unopened, non-perishable food items (no expired items, please) at any Lang Realty or Lang Management office throughout Palm Beach, St. Lucie, and Martin Counties.

“This time of year can be especially difficult for families facing food insecurity,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “Through the generosity of our agents, residents, and clients, we’re proud to continue this meaningful tradition that helps bring comfort and nourishment to our neighbors during the holiday season.”

The Soup Kitchen, a trusted local nonprofit that provides daily meals and groceries to individuals and families in need, depends heavily on community partnerships like this to keep shelves stocked and spirits high.

“Every can, box, and bag makes a difference,” said Kevin Carroll, President & CEO of Lang Management. “We invite everyone in our communities to join us in helping The Soup Kitchen feed the heart, mind, and body this holiday season.”

Food Drive Drop-Off Locations Include:

• Lang Management Offices – Palm Beach Gardens, Port St. Lucie, and Boca Raton

• Lang Realty Offices – Boynton Beach, Central Boca Raton, East Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie

(Full list and addresses available at www.langrealty.com and Lang Management - Association Management Services.)

Donations of canned goods, pasta, rice, cereal, peanut butter, soups, and other shelf-stable foods will go directly to helping families served by The Soup Kitchen.

About The Soup Kitchen

Founded in 1983, The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach provides nutritious meals, groceries, clothing, and social services to those in need in Palm Beach County. The organization operates year-round and is supported entirely by donations and volunteers.

About Lang Realty

Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a boutique operation into a cornerstone of South Florida real estate. With more than 300 dedicated agents across offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, visit www.langrealty.com

About Lang Management

Lang Management Company provides professional property management services to homeowner associations and condominium communities throughout South Florida. The company’s hands-on approach, experienced team, and community-first philosophy make Lang a trusted partner for thousands of residents. For more information, visit Lang Management - Association Management Services.

