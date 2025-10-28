Business Reporter: From hopeful prevention to data-driven prediction

PdM is poised to revolutionise equipment maintenance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Rob Freedman, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at EZO, an intelligent enterprise asset management platform, talks about how predictive maintenance (PdM) leveraging sensors and data analytics can prevent equipment failure snowballing into downtime and financial loss. Across construction sites worldwide, supply chain snags and labour shortages are well-known risks to project budgets. Yet a more insidious threat often slips under the radar: unexpected equipment failure. When a crane, excavator or lift goes down without warning, it triggers a cascade of setbacks – idle crews, emergency call-outs, inflated shipping costs, delayed inspections and rescheduled subcontractors. What begins as a single breakdown can spiral into weeks of lost productivity and hundreds of thousands in unplanned expenses.Predictive maintenance, powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), is changing that narrative. By using smart sensors embedded within heavy machinery, PdM continuously monitors vibration patterns, temperature fluctuations, fluid quality and acoustic signatures. This real-time data is then analysed by AI algorithms trained to detect subtle deviations that signal early-stage wear or potential failure. Rather than reacting to breakdowns or relying on rigid maintenance schedules, project managers receive timely alerts. Parts can then be ordered and replaced during scheduled downtime, preventing crises before they occur.The result is a safer, more sustainable and more efficient job site, where downtime is cut in half, maintenance costs drop, and equipment runtime is maximised.To learn more about EZO’s Preventive Maintenance CMMS solution, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About EZOEZO was founded in 2011 with a mission to build easy-to-use yet powerful cloud-based applications for organizations worldwide. Ezo’s team is passionate about delivering consistently amazing user experiences with best-in-class functionality and enterprise scalability. The company’s products help thousands of organizations around the globe streamline operations in many key areas, including physical asset management with EZOfficeInventory, IT asset management with EZO AssetSonar, rental business management with EZRentOut, and equipment maintenance management with EZO CMMS.

