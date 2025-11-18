10ZiG Offers Migration Path for Omnissa Horizon PCoIP Users

Organizations urged to begin transition to Blast Extreme or PCoIP Ultra before 2026 end of life

10ZiG endpoints are fully optimized for Omnissa Blast Extreme and PCoIP Ultra, providing a simple, secure, and performance-driven migration path.” — Kevin Greenway, CTO, 10ZiG Technology

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiGTechnology, a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions for VDI, DaaS, and web app environments, today announced new migration support for Omnissa™ Horizoncustomers using the PCoIPprotocol. With Omnissa confirming the end of life (EOL) for PCoIP in its current form in Horizon, 10ZiG is providing a clear and supported path to Blast Extreme or PCoIP Ultra, helping organizations maintain a high-quality user experience and long-term endpoint compatibility. Omnissa has stated that the final Extended Service Branch (ESB) release supporting PCoIP is expected in Q1 2026. After that, all new Horizon client releases will remove the existing PCoIP option. Customers running ESB versions will remain supported for approximately three years beyond that date, but migration planning should begin now to avoid service disruption.“The sunset of the original version of PCoIP is closer than many realize,” said Kevin Greenway, CTO, 10ZiG Technology . “With the next ESB branch marking the final version to include PCoIP support, now is the time for Horizon customers to evaluate their next step. 10ZiG endpoints are fully optimized for Omnissa Blast Extreme and PCoIP Ultra, providing a simple, secure, and performance-driven migration path.”Simplify migration and optimize performance10ZiG’s thin and zero clients are purpose-built to deliver exceptional performance with Omnissa Blast Extreme or PCoIP, offering:- Enhanced graphics and multimedia performance with hardware acceleration and modern codecs, including high fidelity graphics and lossless imaging- Centralized endpoint management via the free, cloud-ready 10ZiG Manager™ platform- Flexible deployment options across on-premises, hybrid, and DaaS environments- Future-ready design supporting the latest Blast Extreme features and updates10ZiG’s migration assistance includes technical guidance, environment assessments, and configuration support to ensure a smooth transition from PCoIP to Blast Extreme or PCoIP Ultra. The company’s engineering team is available to help customers validate endpoints and complete migrations before the existing PCoIP EOL timeline expires.“This is both a warning and an opportunity,” added Greenway. “We offer hardware and software that is both PCoIP Ultra and Blast Extreme capable in a single solution. As such, organizations can use this as a transition solution to modernize their endpoint strategy, simplify management, and improve user experience to Blast Extreme via 10ZiG.”PCoIP end-of-life timeline10ZiG urges customers to begin planning their migrations now to avoid end-of-support risks and take advantage of Blast Extreme’s performance and efficiency benefits. Important dates to know include:- Q1 2026: Final Omnissa ESB release supporting PCoIP- Through 2028–2029: Approximate support window for ESB customers- Post-2029: End of all official PCoIP support in HorizonFor information on 10ZiG’s Blast Extreme- and PCoIP Ultra-ready endpoint solutions, visit https://www.10zig.com/product/solutions . For more details, join 10ZiG’s live webinar, “Beyond Legacy Horizon PCoIP: Preparing for Omnissa Horizon’s EOL and Transitioning to Blast Extreme or PCoIP Ultra with 10ZiG,” December 4, 2025 at 11 a.m. EST. Register here About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 22+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.