Dr. Karen Carrasquillo Appointed Chief Innovation and Education Officer at BostonSight

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSight announced that Karen Carrasquillo , OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, has been appointed Chief Innovation and Education Officer. She formerly served as Senior Vice President, Clinical and Professional Affairs.“Karen has an unwavering commitment to excellence in advancing clinical and professional initiatives and driving product innovation,” said Sara Yost, President and CEO of BostonSight. “As Chief Innovation and Education Officer, she will drive new product development through validated research and expand publication strategies to strengthen our market leadership and promote clinical excellence.”Dr. Carrasquillo’s leadership has rocketed BostonSight’s presence across the global eyecare community, building strong clinical partnerships, sharing educational expertise, and advancing BostonSight’s mission to transform the understanding and care of the ocular surface. She has spearheaded the launch of numerous key innovations, including BostonSight SCLERAL, BostonSight’s “Smart Suite” of advanced lens features, and FitAcademy™, a world-class international education program for residents and practicing eye care professionals.She is an oft-requested speaker at industry conferences and events, has published more than 50 articles, book chapters, and papers, and has won multiple professional awards. As a reflection of her lasting impact in the eye care industry and beyond, Dr. Carrasquillo was recently recognized among the 2025 ALX100, which recognizes exceptional Latino American leaders in Massachusetts who have demonstrated excellence and have made significant contributions in their respective fields and communities.“I’m honored to step into the role of Chief Innovation and Education Officer at BostonSight,” said Dr. Carrasquillo. “I’m deeply committed to expanding access to life-changing scleral lens technology and equipping practitioners with the knowledge and tools they need to transform patient care.”About BostonSightBostonSight is a nonprofit eye healthcare organization that advances the treatment of irregular corneas and ocular surface disease through specialty lenses. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes via innovative specialty lens designs, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org

