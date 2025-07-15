BostonSight Expand Clinical Trials Capabilities

Discovering better and more innovative ways to deliver optometric and ophthalmic care that improves outcomes

From clinic to lab to patient recruitment, and connections with specialty lens providers, we are an ideal research partner, providing peace of mind and oversight.” — Dan Brocks, MD, Chief Medical Officer

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSight announced today that it has expanded its clinical trials capabilities for the design and execution of ophthalmic and optometric clinical trials. BostonSight is the only clinical center in the United States exclusively dedicated to specialty lenses and ocular surface care innovation and education that includes an integrated team of top specialists on-site; a robust clinical and patient network, allowing for efficient implementation and execution of sponsored, investigator-initiated and multi-center prospective research studies; a state-of-the-art manufacturing lab; and PROSEtreatment to care for those with the most severe cases of ocular surface disease and irregular corneas. Consolidated services include:• Active patient clinic• FDA-registered and ISO-certified specialty lens manufacturing lab (FDA 21 CFR Part 820 Quality System Regulation and ISO 13485:2016 compliant)• Clinical research coordinator• Clinical researchers• Experienced Principal Investigators• Skilled, efficient protocol writing and IRB submission• Accomplished software engineers in specialty lens and ocular surface disease R&D• Data analysts• A fellowship-trained corneal and external disease board-certified ophthalmologist• Cornea and contact lens residency-trained, board-certified optometrists“Since 1992, BostonSight has been researching specialty lens technology to innovate care and treatment for those with a broad range of ocular surface and irregular corneal diseases,” said Dan Brocks, MD, BostonSight’s Chief Medical Officer. “With all operations under one roof, from clinic to lab to patient recruitment, as well as connections with specialty lens providers across the world, BostonSight is an ideal clinical research partner, providing peace of mind, oversight, and a streamlined site to initiate your study.”BostonSight supports prospective studies that test treatments, such as investigational drugs or scleral lens devices; behavioral studies that review the impact of ocular surface disease and/or treatments on behavior, such as mental health; observational studies – retrospective or prospective studies to evaluate the efficacy of scleral lens technology; and diagnostic studies that evaluate new avenues for diagnosing ocular surface diseases and innovative technologies.For more information, please go to https://www.bostonsight.org/our-research/clinical-trials/ or contact Estelle Crowley, Clinical Research Coordinator, at ecrowley@bostonsight.org.About BostonSightBostonSightis a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of corneal irregularities and ocular surface disease through specialty lenses. BostonSight’s ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.