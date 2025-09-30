BostonSight Holds Annual FitAcademy Retreat for Cornea and Contact Lens Residents and Fellows

FitAcademy 2025 attendees

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSight, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization, held its annual FitAcademy™ Retreat for Cornea and Contact Lens Residents and Fellows at New England College of Optometry ( NECO ) in Boston, September 12-13, 2025.This year marked the seventh annual event bringing together cornea and contact lens residents and fellows from sites throughout the United States and Canada for a weekend packed with top clinical content. This year, 33 residents attended the event, which included hands-on wet lab training. Thanks to funding from BostonSight and support from sponsors, students attend FitAcademy at little to no cost. FitAcademy for Residents remains a core component of BostonSight’s educational arm as BostonSight works to expand access to scleral lenses and the best clinical care around the world.“We are incredibly grateful for our sponsors—NECO, Glaukos Corporation, Contamac, and Tangible Science,” said Karen G. Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, BostonSight’s Chief Innovation and Education Officer and director of the FitAcademy program. “Their support not only makes this program possible for residents at the start of their careers, but also demonstrates their strong commitment to nurturing and guiding the next generation of optometrists.”FitAcademy is led by Dr. Carrasquillo and taught by BostonSight staff Dr. Chirag Patel, OD, FAAO, Director of Innovative Technologies; Dr. Alan Kwok, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Director of PROSENetwork Clinical Relationships; and Dr. Daniel Brocks, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Cornea Specialist. The invited faculty include Clark Chang, OD, MSA, MSc, FAAO of Wills Eye Hospital; Anita Gulmiri, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Senior Medical Ambassador, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Faculty at New England College of Optometry; Jennifer Liao, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Assistant Professor of Optometry at New England College of Optometry; Avani Dave, OD, FAAO, Clinical Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, and Director of Optometry and Contact Lens Service at Ross Eye Institute; Sheila Morrison, OD, MS, FAAO, FSLS, FCCSO,Mission Eye Care Center for Dry Eye and Corneal Disease, Cornea and Contact Lens Residency Supervisor, and adjunct faculty at NSU Oklahoma College of Optometry; and Stephanie Pisano, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Optometrist & Optometry Division Director at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.FitAcademy was held at NECO’s newly constructed Clinical Training Center in Boston, MA. Each year, invitations are sent to residency sites from BostonSight. If you are a cornea and contact lens residency director and would like to be added to our invite list, please visit https://www.bostonsight.org/practitioners/education/fitacademy/ About NECONew England College of Optometry ( www.neco.edu ) is a private, nonprofit, and internationally recognized optometry school. We prepare the next generation of eye care providers, educators, and innovators through rigorous curriculum, extensive clinical experiences, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong support network. As an independent optometry school, we focus solely on optometry. Founded in 1894, NECO is the oldest continuously operating optometry school in the U.S. and has been advancing optometric education ever since.About GlaukosGlaukos ( www.glaukos.com ) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012. In 2024, Glaukos commenced commercial launch activities for iDoseTR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical designed to deliver 24/7 glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. Glaukos also markets the only FDA-approved corneal cross-linking therapy utilizing a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical for the treatment of keratoconus, a rarely diagnosed corneal disorder. Glaukos continues to successfully develop and advance a robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases.About BostonSightBostonSight is a nonprofit eye healthcare organization that advances the treatment of irregular corneas and ocular surface disease through specialty lenses. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes via innovative specialty lens designs, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org

