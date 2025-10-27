CMS Financial Redefines Client Experience with the Launch of Cpay Powered by Mastercard & GlobXpay

CMS

Cpay by CMS Financial brings Mastercard-powered convenience, connecting trading and lifestyle in one seamless platform.

Cpay is a gateway to a smarter, more connected trading experience — giving clients the freedom to trade, spend, and manage finances effortlessly through innovation and technology.” — Terri-Leigh Bennett, COO of CMS Financial

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMS Financial , a fully SCA-regulated and globally recognized multi-asset broker, proudly announces the launch of Cpay , an exclusive lifestyle and payment solution developed in partnership with Mastercard and powered by GlobXpay.This landmark launch marks a new era for CMS Financial — seamlessly merging financial innovation with lifestyle empowerment. Cpay is designed to redefine convenience, exclusivity, and value, connecting trading with meaningful, everyday experiences.Through the power of Mastercard’s global network and GlobXpay’s advanced payment technology, Cpay offers clients a seamless connection between their trading and lifestyle.One of Cpay’s standout features allows users to deposit and withdraw funds directly between their Mastercard and CMS trading account. This unique integration provides a faster, smarter, and fully connected financial experience, bridging the gap between trading and everyday spending like never before.Accessible through the GlobXpay app, Cpay supports eight convenient payment methods, including Apple Pay, providing clients with exceptional flexibility for funding and transactions — all within one unified platform.Onboarding is quick and intuitive. CMS Financial is offering digital and physical cards across three premium tiers, each packed with tailored benefits and lifestyle privileges — exclusively for CMS clients.Terri-Leigh Bennett, COO of CMS Financial, stated:“Cpay is a gateway to a smarter, more connected trading experience, giving clients the freedom to trade, spend, and manage finances effortlessly through innovation and technology.”Here’s what makes Cpay different:-Instant deposits & withdrawals on Cpay-Withdraw cash from any ATM worldwide-Accepted Worldwide-Supports 8 payment methods, including Apple Pay-Available in 3 tiers — digital & physical cards-Exclusive privileges for CMS clients onlyBy combining technology, reliability, and luxury, CMS Financial continues to set new benchmarks in the financial industry, delivering innovation, trust, and excellence through every client experience.With Cpay, your funds move as fast as you trade, because financial freedom should feel effortless.About CMS FinancialCMS Financial is a Dubai-based, Category 1 SCA-regulated multi-asset broker with over 21 years of experience in the financial industry. Committed to delivering innovative, secure, and client-focused trading solutions across forex, commodities, indices, and other global markets.For more information, visit: https://my.cmsfinancial.ae/marketing/links/go/65

