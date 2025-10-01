Submit Release
CMS Financial Announces Global Sponsorship of Dubai Forex Expo 2025

CMS Financial, a Dubai-based SCA-regulated broker, takes center stage at Dubai Forex Expo 2025 as Global Sponsor at Booth #34

This event is more than an exhibition – it is a platform to connect, share knowledge, and shape the future of finance.”
— Nidal Hadi, CEO
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMS Financial, a trusted name in global finance with over 21 years of industry experience, is proud to announce its role as Global Sponsor at the Dubai Forex Expo 2025, taking place on 6–7 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Booth #34).

As a fully SCA-regulated broker headquartered in Dubai, CMS Financial is committed to delivering secure, innovative, and client-focused financial services across the MENA region and beyond. This year’s sponsorship underscores the company’s dedication to industry excellence, collaboration, and creating opportunities for traders, partners, and institutions.

Highlights of CMS Financial at the Dubai Forex Expo 2025:

Global Sponsor Presence – Demonstrating leadership and long-term commitment to the global trading community.
21+ Years of Expertise – Combining heritage with innovation to offer tailored financial solutions.
Meet the Experts – Attendees can connect with CMS Financials' leadership and market specialists to explore services, partnerships, and exclusive opportunities.

Showcasing Innovation – Presenting new initiatives, technologies, and customer-centric programs that redefine the financial experience.
"We are honored to take part in the Dubai Forex Expo as Global Sponsor," said Nidal Hadi, CEO of CMS Financial. "This event is more than an exhibition – it is a platform to connect, share knowledge, and shape the future of finance. As a Dubai-based, SCA-regulated broker, CMS Financial is proud to stand at the forefront of innovation and trust in the financial industry."

With a diverse line-up of international exhibitors, keynote speakers, and networking opportunities, the Dubai Forex Expo has become the premier gathering for the global financial ecosystem. CMS Financials' prominent sponsorship ensures a strong presence and enhanced engagement with traders, investors, and partners worldwide.

Event Details:
6–7 October 2025
Dubai World Trade Centre – Booth #34

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to book a meeting with CMS Financial at the Expo, please visit:

https://cmsfinancial.ae

