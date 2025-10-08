CMS Financial Wins ‘Best Retail Broker’ at Dubai Forex Expo 2025

CMS

CMS Financial earns ‘Best Retail Broker’ at Dubai Forex Expo 2025, where the event achieved Guinness World Record attendance.

We are deeply honored to receive the ‘Best Retail Broker’ award,” said Nidal Hadi, CEO of CMS Financial.” — Nidal Hadi

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMS Financial , a fully SCA-regulated and Dubai-headquartered financial broker, proudly announces its recognition as the “Best Retail Broker” at the Dubai Forex Expo 2025, held on 6–7 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.This year’s edition of the Dubai Forex Expo made history by officially earning two Guinness World Records™ titles, including:Largest Attendance at a Forex Event — with a record-breaking 20,021 participants over two days, comprising 16,994 online traders and investors, 671 IBs and affiliates, and 2,356 business professionals.This milestone further solidifies Dubai’s status as the financial powerhouse of the Middle East and underscores the global significance of the event.As the Global Sponsor of this historic edition, CMS Financial played a prominent role throughout the expo — attracting thousands of visitors to Booth #34, hosting strategic meetings, and presenting its latest innovations in financial technology, trading solutions, and partnership programs.“We are deeply honored to receive the ‘Best Retail Broker’ award,” said Nidal Hadi, CEO of CMS Financial. “This recognition, alongside a record-breaking event, reflects our ongoing mission to build trust, empower clients, and drive innovation in the global financial landscape.”The event’s success, coupled with CMS Financials' distinguished presence, reinforces the company’s position as a leader in transparent, secure, and client-focused financial services across the MENA region and beyond.About CMS FinancialCMS Financial is a Dubai-based, SCA-regulated financial broker with over 21 years of industry expertise, providing secure, innovative, and tailored financial solutions to traders and institutions worldwide.

