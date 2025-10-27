The Monocle Marks 65 Years with a Heartfelt Reunion and a Celebration of Healing

The Monocle Restaurant - American Steak and Seafood Valanos family photo of (from left) founder Connie and wife, Helen; current owner John and Vasiliki “Kiki” Valanos. MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital Board of Directors join John and Kiki Valanos An Anniversary Dinner featuring Steak and Seafood Celebrating 65 Years - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Evenings in the Atrium

MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital Leaders Join John and Kiki Valanos to Honor Iconic Restaurant’s Anniversary and the Care That Saved Its Owner’s Life

Our family has seen deals made, friendships formed, and differences bridged here on D Street. Friday night reminded us The Monocle is a place where hearts heal and gratitude brings people together” — Kiki Valanos

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Monocle Restaurant , Capitol Hill’s legendary dining room since 1960, marked its 65th anniversary in deeply personal fashion on Friday evening as members of the MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital (MedStar NRH) Board of Directors joined owners John and Kiki Valanos for a special dinner celebrating both the restaurant’s milestone and John’s remarkable recovery following a life-threatening medical journey.The evening was filled with gratitude, laughter, and emotion as longtime friends and family gathered in The Monocle’s Federal Room, where countless Washington memories have been made, to celebrate healing, resilience, and community.“This dinner was more than a celebration of our anniversary,” said John Valanos, owner of The Monocle. “It was a reunion of the people who gave me back my life. I owe my recovery, and this special moment, to the incredible doctors, nurses, and therapists at MedStar NRH. Seeing the MedStar NRH Board breaking bread at The Monocle, was one of the most moving experiences of my life.”Earlier in the week, the Valanos family was reunited with one of John’s MedStar caregivers, Dr. Erika Gosai, during a segment on WTTG Fox 5 that highlighted the Monocle’s 65th anniversary and its special commemorative dinner benefiting MedStar NRH. The segment can be viewed here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/celebrating-65-years-of-the-monocle/vi-AA1OPPv7 [msn.com]Throughout October, guests have been enjoying The Monocle’s $65 family-style steak and seafood dinner, featuring signature dishes like jumbo lump crab meat with avocado mousse and crushed crouton, grilled octopus, prime sirloin, and fresh seafood in lobster sauce. Proceeds from the special anniversary menu are being donated to MedStar NRH to help ensure others receive the same world-class rehabilitative care that John experienced.“The Monocle has long been a place where conversations shape the nation,” said Kiki Valanos, co-owner. “For 65 years, our family has seen deals made, friendships formed, and differences bridged right here on D Street. But Friday night reminded us that The Monocle is also a place where hearts heal and gratitude brings people together.”“We express our immense gratitude to Kiki, John and the entire Monocle family for including us in the restaurant’s anniversary,” said John Rockwood, president of MedStar National Rehabilitation Network and senior vice president, MedStar Health. “Being part of John’s recovery and seeing his commitment to helping others receive the same level of care is why we do what we do. His story is one of perseverance, partnership, and the incredible power of our community, which inspires us every day.”For more than six decades, The Monocle has been the meeting ground for presidents and press secretaries, senators and staffers, lobbyists and locals, each finding common ground over shared meals and spirited conversation. Its tables and booths have witnessed history, from bipartisan negotiations to quiet moments of reflection and reconciliation. Now, as the restaurant celebrates 65 years on Capitol Hill, The Monocle is inviting the Washington community to join the celebration and dine for a cause that embodies the restaurant’s enduring spirit of unity and service.An Anniversary Dinner Featuring Steak & Seafood Benefiting MedStar NRH• When: Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays in October 2025• Where: The Atrium Room at The Monocle Restaurant, 107 D Street NE, Washington, DC• Cost: $65 per person plus tax and service (Family-Style Menu)• Reservations: Call 202-546-4488 or visit www.themonocle.com [themonocle.com]• Proceeds to Benefit: MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital“This isn’t just a dinner, it’s a thank-you,” added Kiki Valanos. “Every seat filled, every plate served, every conversation shared helps continue the work that gave John a second chance. That’s what The Monocle has always been about, community, connection, and care.”###For more information, or to schedule an interview with a spokesperson from The Monocle, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.