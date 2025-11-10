Water 4 Mercy Inspires Clearwater and the World with Faith and Global Impact

Providing Water, Food, and HOPE to Remote African villages. Nermine Rubin, Founder and CEO Water 4 Mercy Providing Sustainable Clean Water & Agriculture Solutions. More than 250 Join to Support Water for Mercy

Clean water changes everything. It brings health, restores dignity, empowers women, and unlocks education. When people join in faith and action, we truly become God’s hands at work in the world.” — Nermine Rubin

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water 4 Mercy, Inc. , a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating thirst, hunger, and poverty across Africa, brought faith and global compassion together during a powerful International Food Festival Dinner at St. Michael’s Church on November 6, 2025. The evening united parishioners and supporters to celebrate diverse world cuisines while raising critical funds for life-changing water and food projects, and sustainable agriculture across Africa.The event featured a heartfelt message from Bishop Gregory Parkes , who shared words of encouragement and faith, praising the mission of Water 4 Mercy and its tireless work to “restore dignity and bring the love of Christ to communities in need.”In a moment of generosity and inspiration, supporters Kerry Helinger and Diana announced a $10,000 Matching Challenge , doubling every donation made that evening to help expand access to clean water and agricultural training across Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia.100% of all donations will go directly to three vital projects: Sisters of Mt. Carmel in Nairobi, Kenya – Supporting an agricultural project for the Cloistered Sisters. Chiuta Village in Zambia – Funding a clean water and agricultural project. AiTec at Don Bosco in Embu, Kenya – Empowering 20 agronomists at the Agricultural Innovation and Technology Center.“This was an unforgettable night of faith, fellowship, and purpose,” said Nermine Rubin, Founder and CEO of Water 4 Mercy. “To see a community like Clearwater come together with open hearts, and then witness the incredible generosity of attendees was nothing short of a miracle. This matching challenge will multiply hope for thousands of families across Africa.”Rubin, who recently returned from visiting Water 4 Mercy projects in Africa, shared firsthand stories of transformation, families who now have clean water for the first time, farmers producing abundant harvests, and children attending school instead of walking miles to fetch water.“Every visit reminds me why this mission matters so deeply,” Rubin said. “Clean water changes everything. It brings health, restores dignity, empowers women, and unlocks education. When people join together in faith and action, we truly become God’s hands at work in the world.”The evening’s “Plant the Seed of Hope” theme reflected Water 4 Mercy’s holistic model of combining clean water access with cutting-edge agricultural training, enabling communities to achieve long-term self-sufficiency. The nonprofit has already transformed the lives of more than 87,000 people across 28 communities, with innovative Agricultural Innovation and Technology Centers (AITeCs) training thousands of farmers and students in sustainable practices.The week of community outreach in Clearwater continued as Rubin also spoke at the St. Michael’s Women’s Council Meeting on Saturday, November 8, where she shared deeper reflections about her recent trip and the life-changing power of faith in action.“That gathering was incredibly special,” Rubin reflected. “To see so many women united in faith, prayer, and service was deeply moving. The encouragement and support from St. Michael’s community fuels our mission every single day. It reminds us that what we’re doing truly matters—and that the love we share here in Clearwater is reaching all the way to Africa.”About Water 4 Mercy, Inc.Water 4 Mercy, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity (EIN: 83-1742012) committed to upholding human dignity by eradicating thirst, hunger, and poverty in Africa. Through a holistic approach integrating clean water access, agricultural innovation, and community empowerment, Water 4 Mercy fosters health, education, and economic growth, creating ripple effects that transform lives and secure futures. Learn more at www.water4mercy.org ###For more information or to schedule an interview with Nermine Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

