Chart Lens IQ and U.S. Urology Partners Launch AI Clinical Insight Platform at Central Ohio Urology Group

Chart Lens IQ™ partners with U.S. Urology Partners in next-generation AI analytics, patient identification, and navigation systems to outpatient urology care.

TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chart Lens IQ, Inc., a healthcare technology company pioneering artificial intelligence solutions for medical data integration and clinical decision support, today announced a national partnership with U.S. Urology Partners, with its affiliate Central Ohio Urology Group (COUG) becoming one of the first urology practices in the United States to implement Chart Lens IQ™, a next-generation platform designed to transform how physicians access, analyze, and act on patient data across complex care networks.

Chart Lens IQ™ unifies structured and unstructured data across disparate electronic medical record (EMR) systems, delivering real-time insights, automated documentation, and advanced analytics for improved patient outcomes. Developed with investment and strategic backing from Prostate Centers USA, LLC, the nation’s leading outpatient interventional radiology platform for urologic innovation, Chart Lens IQ™ represents the convergence of clinical expertise and cutting-edge data science.

By leveraging advanced AI models, Chart Lens IQ™ identifies patients who may benefit from advanced therapies, catches those who fall through the cracks of traditional care pathways, and enhances compliance through intelligent alerts and navigation workflows. The system’s analytics enable practices to track outcomes longitudinally, optimize referral coordination, and improve patient engagement. In parallel, the platform supports clinical research by streamlining patient identification for trial enrollment and automating data aggregation—bridging the gap between clinical practice and innovation.

“This collaboration marks an important milestone in the responsible application of AI within medicine,” said Sandeep Bagla, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Chart Lens IQ, Inc. “Chart Lens IQ™ allows physicians to spend less time searching for data and more time delivering care. It bridges the gap between information and insight, supporting our mission to elevate efficiency and patient experience through technology.”

“We are excited to be among the first in the nation to implement Chart Lens IQ™,” said Chris Boult, Chief Information Officer of U.S. Urology Partners. “Our organization is built on delivering data-driven, patient-centered care. This partnership aligns with our digital transformation strategy, strengthening both operational performance and clinical precision.”

“The intersection of AI and healthcare depends on trustworthy, interoperable systems,” added Charlie Lambropoulos, Chief Technology Officer of Chart Lens IQ, Inc. “Our platform was designed from the ground up for secure, scalable deployment—integrating with existing EMRs while maintaining compliance and protecting patient privacy. We’re proud to collaborate with forward-thinking partners like Central Ohio Urology Group and U.S. Urology Partners who share this vision.”

The initial implementation will focus on real-time clinical analytics and workflow optimization, followed by predictive modeling and cross-specialty data visualization modules.

About Chart Lens IQ, Inc.

Chart Lens IQ, Inc. is a healthcare-technology company advancing the use of artificial intelligence to structure, interpret, and deliver actionable insights from electronic medical records. Developed through the innovation and investment of Prostate Centers USA, LLC, Chart Lens IQ™ integrates multimodal data, natural-language processing, and predictive analytics to power smarter, faster decision-making across complex clinical environments. The company partners with medical practices and specialty networks nationwide to enhance compliance, efficiency, and patient outcomes.

About Prostate Centers USA®

Prostate Centers USA® is the nation’s first and leading integrated platform dedicated to the delivery, management, and innovation of Interventional Radiology services within outpatient specialty care. Through its affiliated brands—including Chart Lens IQ™, IR Centers®, Hemorrhoid Centers®, and Ortho Centers™—the company partners with urology, GI, and orthopedic practices to bring advanced embolization and image-guided therapies to patients in convenient, physician-led settings. Prostate Centers USA® operates in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and leads in outcomes-driven research, technology development, and international collaboration.

About U.S. Urology Partners

U.S. Urology Partners offers a comprehensive suite of practice-management capabilities to its affiliated community-based urology practices, which maintain their local brand and identity that they have established, often over decades. U.S. Urology Partners currently supports five affiliated groups comprising over 180 providers across practices located in Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio.

