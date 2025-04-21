MosChip® to showcase Silicon Engineering Services at TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium

Enabling Innovation from RTL to Volume Production

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MosChipTechnologies will exhibit at the TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium, where it will showcase its spectrum of capabilities in Turnkey ASIC, Silicon Design, and IP Services. As a long-standing member of the TSMC Design Center Alliance (DCA), a key element of the TSMC Open Innovation Platform(OIP), MosChip will highlight its engineering expertise across TSMC’s advanced logic nodes, advanced packaging, testing, and production workflows, with a proven track record of 200+ SoC tapeouts.With deep technical expertise in varied industry domains, MosChip empowers global customers to accelerate the time to market for complex silicon solutions.Event Details:What: At the TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium, MosChip will demonstrate its latest silicon engineering achievements and capabilities, including:• RTL/Netlist to Silicon ASIC Turnkey Services for multi-million gate designs in 28nm HPC+ and 22nm ULL• ASIC Design Services for 40+ designs a year in the last two years in technology nodes from 180nm to N2 in Server, Computing, Automotive, HPC, Consumer, Communication, IoT, Industrial, and Power Management domains• Analog/Mixed-Signal IP hardening/porting services in N7, N6, N5, N3P and N3EWho: Available from MosChip for customer briefings and interactions during the event:• Srinivasa Kakumanu - CEO & Managing Director• Swamy Irrinki - Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Marketing• Sribash Dey - Senior Vice President, NA & Europe Sales• James Fife – Director of NA Sales• Technical Leaders from the Silicon & Product Engineering DivisionsWhen: 23 April 2025, 8:30 AM PDTWhere: TSMC 2025 North America Technology SymposiumSanta Clara Convention Centre, Booth #6205001 Great America Parkway,Santa Clara, California 95054, USAAbout MosChipTechnologies:MosChipTechnologies is a trusted partner to leading global enterprises and technology innovators. Our silicon and product engineering services, backed by over 25 years of expertise in chip design, hardware engineering, embedded software development, cloud computing, and AI solutions, empower clients to develop next-generation intelligent products that drive industry transformation. To know more, visit www.moschip.com

