New Music Alert Part Ways from The Underdogs of Funk

Track Title: Part Ways Genre: Pop / RnB Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: QT3F32556614

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Konrad Gordon (The Underdogs of Funk) Releases Bold New Single "Part Ways" – A Fresh Chapter in Funk, Jazz, and R&BKonrad Gordon, the dynamic bassist turned songwriter and producer behind The Underdogs of Funk, is thrilled to announce the release of his electrifying new single, "Part Ways". This honest and soulful track marks a pivotal moment in Gordon’s career, blending his deep roots in Funk, Jazz, and R&B with a fresh, innovative sound that’s set to captivate listeners worldwide.With years of live performance experience fueling his artistry, Konrad Gordon brings a seasoned perspective to his craft. Known for his groove-heavy basslines and genre-spanning versatility, he steps into a bold new creative chapter as a songwriter and producer. "Part Ways" showcases his ability to weave authentic emotion with infectious rhythms, delivering a track that’s both introspective and irresistibly danceable. This single is the first glimpse of an exciting new direction for The Underdogs of Funk, promising more genre-defying releases to come.Drawing from his rich musical background, Gordon crafts a sound that feels both timeless and forward-thinking. "Part Ways" is a testament to his evolution, combining soulful melodies with a modern edge, making it a must-hear for fans of Funk, Jazz, R&B, and beyond. The track is now available on all major streaming platforms, ready to groove its way onto playlists and radio stations globally.For interviews, airplay, or media inquiries, contact The Underdogs of Funk at kgbproductions888@gmail.comAbout Konrad Gordon (The Underdogs of Funk)Konrad Gordon is a bassist, songwriter, and producer whose journey through Funk, Jazz, and R&B has shaped a distinctive musical voice. As The Underdogs of Funk, he channels years of live performance into a sound that’s bold, soulful, and undeniably groovy. With "Part Ways," Gordon embarks on a thrilling new chapter, ready to make waves in the global music scene. Stay tuned for more from this rising star.

