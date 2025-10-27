Vietnam Joins the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network to Advance Responsible AI Adoption in Health

Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI (left, sitting), Director Dr. Do Truong Duy of the NHIC (right, sitting) and Dr. Vu Manh Ha, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Minister of Health (middle, standing).

By joining HealthAI's GRN, Vietnam strengthens its digital health journey and contributes to worldwide advancement for responsible and collaborative AI adoption

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 24, 2025, in Hanoi, Vietnam, the National Health Information Center (Ministry of Health) signed a strategic cooperation agreement with HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health to participate in the HealthAI Global Governance Network (GRN), a global network of health regulators dedicated to the safe and effective implementation of AI in health. By joining, Vietnam becomes a founding member of the GRN, marking an important step in its efforts to strengthen digital health and responsibly adopt artificial intelligence across the health sector, while contributing to the country’s international standing and reputation.The signing ceremony was held at the National Health Information Center (NHIC) in Hanoi, Vietnam, between Director Dr. Do Truong Duy of the NHIC and Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI. Dr. Vu Manh Ha, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Minister of Health witnessed the signing, together with representatives and officers from key Ministry of Health departments and administrations, including the Department of International Cooperation, the Department of Science, Technology and Training, and the Department of Infrastructure and Medical Equipment.Attending the signing ceremony alongside Dr. Vu Manh Ha, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Minister of Health, was Dr. Jennifer Houston, Deputy Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Vietnam, who delivered a congratulatory speech. Also present were leaders from multiple departments and divisions under the Ministry of Health, the Department of Internal Political Security, the Ministry of Public Security, as well as representatives from international organizations, hospitals, institutions, and leading technology companies in Vietnam.“Participating in the Global Regulatory Network for AI in Healthcare affirms Vietnam’s commitment to promoting responsible AI, prioritizing safety, efficiency and fairness. Through cooperation with HealthAI and the international community, the National Center for Health Information will continue to improve its capacity and implementation solutions, technical practices and promote an innovative ecosystem for patients and the Vietnamese healthcare system,” said Director Do Truong Duy of the National Health Information Center.“For Vietnam, digital transformation and mastering medical AI technology is not only an urgent task, but also a national strategic orientation. The signing agreement is a step to vividly concretize the spirit of these resolutions - making Vietnam one of the pioneering countries in shaping the global medical AI governance framework," said Dr. Vu Manh Ha, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Minister of Health.“By joining the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network, Vietnam demonstrates its dedication to promoting responsible AI in health, contributing valuable expertise and a collaborative spirit to our shared mission. This partnership enables the exchange of best practices, supports capacity building and enhances regulatory approaches for ethical and equitable AI deployment. We look forward to supporting Vietnam as it navigates the challenges of digital transformation, working together to ensure safe, effective and accessible health innovation for all communities,” said Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI.Vietnam has made notable progress in implementing digital health infrastructure and, despite ongoing challenges, ranks sixth among 40 countries in the World AI Index 2025, reflecting its growing AI awareness and readiness for adoption. Experts emphasize that key challenges remain in applying AI effectively in healthcare. Hurdles include limitations in technological infrastructure, the complexity and standardization of healthcare data and the accompanying human factors, all of which complicate efforts to digitize and unify health information like patient data. Vietnam’s commitment to data sovereignty and evolving AI legal frameworks for accuracy further underscores its strategic approach to integrating AI safely and responsibly.Like its global peers, Vietnam continues to navigate obstacles, such as digitizing health records and building the infrastructure to support large-scale AI applications – an area where shared expertise through the HealthAI GRN can accelerate progress. Against this backdrop, Vietnam’s participation in the HealthAI GRN creates new opportunities for global knowledge sharing on AI implementation best practices.Vietnam brings its expertise in digital health transformation, data governance and health informatics to the table, while also gaining access to shared global best practices via the HealthAI GRN. This will strengthen shared expertise in AI regulations, aiming to improve regulatory proficiency at both the national and international levels. The common objective is to ensure that the ethical, equitable and safe integration of AI across health sectors continues.For patients, the collaboration will enhance safety through the GRN’s Early Warning System for detecting and sharing adverse incidents related to AI, while also improving the quality of care by enabling access to internationally appraised and licensed AI tools. For the government and institutions, the partnership strengthens governance capacity to align national appraisal and licensing of AI tools with international standards, while fostering a favorable environment to attract investment, stimulate innovation and promote “Made in Vietnam” AI solutions internationally.As an implementation partner, HealthAI unites regulators, innovators and global health institutions, providing them with practical resources, training opportunities and a collaborative network to advance the safe, transparent and fair use of AI in healthcare. The approach combines openness, capacity development and shared expertise within a single integrated community.Vietnam joins GRN pioneering countries like the UK, Singapore and India in shaping the future of responsible AI in health. As part of the GRN, members deliberate potential AI benefits and risks, exchange knowledge and engage in continuous learning across borders. Members gain access to tools for AI product handling, receive guidance on best practices and health professionals contribute their expertise to ensure technologies are applied safely – advancing the shared goal of equitable health.By fostering collaboration, HealthAI helps governments and health systems enhance and develop AI governance structures that safeguard patients and data while enabling innovation. In doing so, global foundations for reliable and ethical AI in health are strengthened.To learn more about HealthAI, visit the website at www.healthai.agencyFor Inquiries, Please Contact: Stéphane Dupré, Head of Communication, HealthAI – The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health, Email: communication@healthai.agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.