Agentic Automation Takes Centre Stage: Creatio Wraps Up GITEX GLOBAL 2025

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, has concluded a successful five-day exhibition at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, which brought together 6,800 exhibitors from 180 countries. Creatio took part in shaping conversations around AI-driven transformation and the future of enterprise automation, while expanding its network of customers and partners across the Middle East.Creatio’s message reflects the broader industry shift toward the AI economy, emphasizing the rise of organization-centric intelligence where automation, adaptability, and human insight converge to drive enterprise agility and growth. This vision closely aligned with the conversations at GITEX, where enterprises demonstrated a clear move from exploring AI to operationalizing it across every workflow. Creatio’s agentic automation framework resonated with business and technology leaders seeking to embed intelligence directly into their CRM and operational ecosystems — empowering users to design, optimize, and evolve workflows autonomously, without coding expertise.This momentum translated into tangible growth for Creatio’s community. New organizations from sectors such as education, financial services, and manufacturing joined the Creatio ecosystem, looking to modernize their operations with the company’s agentic CRM. These enterprises are embracing AI-driven workflow automation and cross-departmental process unification to accelerate innovation and build more connected, intelligent operations.“We had many workflows and processes to automate. We were looking for a no-code implementation, and then Noventiq introduced us to Creatio. They showed us that we don’t have to worry about development or programming — everything can be done easily. Now our partnership is expanding across new departments,” said Zahir AlRashdi, Head of Digital Transformation at Sultan Qaboos University, Creatio’s new customer.In addition to new customers, Creatio also grew its partner ecosystem by establishing new relationships with system integrators and technology consultancies committed to helping organizations accelerate automation and modernize their operations.Throughout the five-day event at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Creatio presented, together with its partners such as EJAD Digital Solutions, CODE81, and Doumind, live demonstrations and practical discussions showing how AI and no-code can simplify complexity and accelerate outcomes. Sessions focused on three core areas:• AI at the Core – embedding intelligence into everyday processes to scale automation and improve decision-making• The New Era of CRM – redefining customer engagement through adaptive, AI-driven workflows and no-code agility• Industry-Focused Sessions – showcasing real examples across financial services, retail, and manufacturing“GITEX was an outstanding opportunity to showcase how organization-centric AI is redefining enterprise productivity,” said Alex Klochkov, General Manager, APMEA region at Creatio. “We were encouraged by the enthusiasm of our customers and partners and look forward to driving the next wave of innovation with agentic automation and no-code.”As organizations continue to navigate the evolving AI economy, Creatio remains focused on enabling rapid time-to-value, simplifying complexity through no-code, and keeping people at the center of intelligent automation. The company plans to continue broadening its global presence and deepening its relationships with customers and partners worldwide.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.Learn more at www.creatio.com

