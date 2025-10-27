Georgia Driving Academy Opens New Truck Driver Training Center in Augusta

Georgia Driving Academy offers Class A and Class B CDL training in Augusta Georgia Driving Academy will hold a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of the Augusta, GA Campus.

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia Driving Academy (GDA), one of Georgia's oldest and most respected truck driver training schools, will celebrate the grand opening of its new Augusta campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 30th, at 10 a.m. The expansion marks a significant milestone as GDA's third campus location, continuing its legacy of training professional drivers across the state.The ceremony will bring together key stakeholders from government, workforce development, and the trucking industry, including GA DDS Commissioner Angelique McClendon with staff members, WIOA (Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act) representatives, and leadership from major national trucking carriers. Representatives from Stevens Transport, Werner Enterprises, Covenant Transport, TMC, Swift, Roehl Transport and Schneider representatives are expected to attend, underscoring the strong industry partnerships that have made GDA a leading pipeline for qualified commercial drivers. Some carriers will showcase some of the latest equipment utilized by truck drivers.“Georgia Driving Academy has been training drivers for 30 years, beginning in Conyers, Georgia. Fourteen years ago, we expanded with our Columbus campus, and just a few months ago, we proudly opened our newest location in Augusta,” said Brad Barber, Founder and Campus President of Georgia Driving Academy. “While we’re new to the Augusta community, we bring three decades of experience and a legacy of more than 20,000 CDL graduates who have gone on to successful careers in transportation.”The new Augusta campus expands GDA's footprint and capacity to meet the growing demand for professionally trained commercial drivers in Georgia and across the Southeast. As one of the state's most established truck driver training institutions, GDA has built a reputation for comprehensive training programs that prepare students for successful careers in the transportation industry.“The Georgia Department of Driver Services commends Georgia Driving Academy for their continued growth and commitment to excellence,” said DDS Commissioner Angelique B. McClendon. “This expansion reflects a shared dedication to preparing safe, skilled commercial truck drivers who play a vital role in keeping Georgia’s economy moving and our roadways safe. We are proud to partner with organizations like Georgia Driving Academy that invest in quality training and the future of our state’s transportation industry.”The opening comes at a critical time for the trucking industry, which continues to face a significant driver shortage nationwide. By expanding its training capacity, Georgia Driving Academy is addressing this workforce challenge while providing career opportunities for Augusta-area residents seeking stable, well-paying careers in the transportation sector.WIOA funding availability makes CDL training accessible to eligible candidates, and GDA works closely with workforce development partners to connect students with financial assistance and career placement opportunities. The school's strong relationships with major carriers ensure graduates have access to immediate employment opportunities upon completion of their training.The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at:Georgia Driving Academy - Augusta Campus1761 Tobacco Road, August, GA 30906Thursday, October 30th, 10 a.m.Members of the media are invited to attend. For more information or to RSVP, please visit: https://info.gda.edu/gda-aug-open-house/ About Georgia Driving AcademyGeorgia Driving Academy is one of Georgia's oldest and most respected commercial truck driver training schools, dedicated to providing comprehensive CDL training and career placement assistance. With three campus locations across Georgia, GDA offers flexible training programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in the transportation industry. Through strong industry partnerships and a commitment to excellence, GDA has trained thousands of professional drivers who serve the backbone of America's supply chain. To learn more, visit https://gda.edu/

