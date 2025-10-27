Wolfestone Group Maintains ISOs, Outlining High Translation and Quality Management Standards

Norbert Pietrzak, Chief Technology Officer at Wolfestone Group

WASHINGTON, DC, MD, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wolfestone Group , a leading global language service provider (LSP), has continued to maintain high standards by passing surveillance audits for ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certification.Notably, the audit found that the Wolfestone Group has a very low complaint rate of just 0.65% over thousands of projects.The translation industry’s ISO 17100:2015 standard surrounds all translation services, including revision. Quality management standard, ISO 9001:2015, confirms the company has mature, consistent, well-functioning frameworks that contribute to operational excellence. Both ISOs outline that the frameworks are embedded across the Group’s operations, sales, marketing, vendor management, and project delivery teams.The audit highlighted several strengths, including a well-established review process, strong performance on quality metrics, comprehensive training and competence management, robust vendor management controls and effective risk management practices.Chief Technology Officer, Norbert Pietrzak, commented: “Passing our latest surveillance audit is very pleasing. We put in a lot of work to ensure our standards are high enough to be rewarded with ISO standards, and it’s so important that we keep them.“It shows everyone that we uphold very strong translation and quality management levels. We look forward to the next surveillance in 2026.”About Wolfestone GroupFounded in 2006, Wolfestone Group is a full-service language provider based in Washington DC, with untied specialist brands including Wolfestone UK, VoiceBox, and more.With a global network of linguists, Wolfestone Group offers clients a comprehensive solution for all their translation, interpretation, and localization needs.

