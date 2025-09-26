Wolfestone Group Celebrates 19 Years of Language Innovation

In September 2025, Wolfestone Group celebrates its 19th birthday

WASHINGTON, DC, WA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wolfestone Group , a leading global language services provider, celebrates its 19th birthday this September 2025.The company was first founded in 2006 as Wolfestone Translation by two entrepreneurs, Roy Allkin and Anna Baste, who shared a simple but powerful belief that language services could, and should, be better.Their mission was to build a responsive, tech-forward but human-first company that combined linguistic excellence with smart language technology.Nearly two decades on, Wolfestone has grown into the global Wolfestone Group of companies, bringing together expert teams across Wolfestone UK VoiceBox , TauRho Transcribes, Omni Intercommunications, and more.Across the group, Wolfestone Group delivers translation, localization, interpreting, transcription, multimedia localization, and beyond.Managing Director of Wolfestone Group, Alex-Michelle Parr, said: “In this climate it’s not easy to last 10 years, never mind close to 20.“We’d like to place on record our thanks to the clients who have trusted us over the years. It’s their continued support that has helped us get to 19.“Over the last years, we’ve continued to be forward-thinking. To explore new markets, acquisitions, and avenues.“We’ll continue in that vein, while ensuring our quality end product, as we look forward to celebrating two decades next year.”

