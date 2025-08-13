VoiceBox to attend IBC in Amsterdam

Join us at IBC 2025

VoiceBox multimedia agency is set to attend the IBC in Amsterdam between September 12 - 15 at the RAI.

SWANSEA, WALES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEADING multimedia agency VoiceBox is delighted to announce that it will be attending the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) next month.Head of VoiceBox, Sophie Muller, and Account Manager, Ffion Jenkins, will be heading to the broadcasting and media tech show in the Netherlands.The show is on September 12 – 15, 2025 at the RAI in Amsterdam.Head of VoiceBox, Sophie Muller, said: “We cannot wait to see what the delights of Amsterdam have in store for us, none more so than the IBC.“We’re particularly looking forward to connecting with some new faces in the broadcasting and media tech space to have a chat and see if there is any way we can support each other.”Account Manager, Ffion Jenkins, added: “We’re only a message or an email away. Drop us a line if you’d like to connect so we can schedule a meeting or chat before the show, during it at stand 3.A48 or afterwards when we’re back in the UK.”

