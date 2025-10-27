Free Pulp concert to open world-class Adelaide Festival

Release date: 27/10/25

A free concert in Elder Park headlined by legendary band Pulp will open the 2026 Adelaide Festival, with the full program of the nation’s pre-eminent arts festival unveiled today.

Jarvis Cocker and his longtime bandmates will blend their trademark on-stage spectacle and unique mix of glam rock, disco, new wave and British indie styles on the riverbank on Friday 27th February.

Audiences can expect a mix of longtime favourites (Common People and Disco 2000) and new tracks from More, their eighth studio album and first release in over 20 years.

The 41st Adelaide Festival will see 59 separate events, 10 world premieres, 22 Australian premieres and 22 exclusives.

Since coming to government, the Malinauskas Government has invested an additional $4.3 million in Adelaide Festival to deliver major international drawcards and events.

In addition to the free opening event, audience members aged under 40 and full-time students can purchase $40 tickets to most ticketed performances in the program.

Australian director Simon Stone, who previously brought South Australian audiences the unforgettable operatic production Innocence, returns with his take on Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard.

Stone’s fast-paced production stars award-winning actors Doyeon Jeon (Cannes Best Actress) and Haesoo Park (Emmy-nominated star of Squid Game) alongside an all-Korean ensemble and on a stunning multi-level set.

Two productions place enigmatic women of history at their core with spellbinding French actress Isabelle Huppert’s unmissable portrayal of Mary Queen of Scots in the visionary Mary Said What She Said; and brilliant Grammy Award-winning American soprano Julia Bullock’s tribute to legendary 1920s singer and activist Joséphine Baker in Perle Noire: Meditations for Joséphine.

The Malinauskas Government recognises the importance of arts, culture and creativity in South Australia, both culturally and economically, with our state recognised globally for its remarkable festivals.

Our festivals open our imagination, spark creativity and bring people together to share in artistic experiences.

They also have a significant economic impact and draw people from around the world to our state with Adelaide Festival contributing an estimated gross expenditure of $62.6 million to our economy in 2025.

For the full program visit: https://www.adelaidefestival.com.au/

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Global icons Pulp will perform live - and free - at Elder Park on opening night of the Adelaide Festival.

Adelaide Festival delivers real and lasting benefits to our state. It fuels imagination, creativity, and stimulates critical thinking.

It drives local employment and visitation to our city and regions, strengthening our economy and reinforcing our proud identity as the Festival State.

Importantly we are working to make it accessible to as many people as possible.

Since coming to Government, we are proud to have invested an additional $4.3 million in the Adelaide Festival to deliver major international drawcards and events.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

It’s very exciting to announce that the 2026 Adelaide Festival will kick off with a free concert in Elder Park headlined by legendary rock band Pulp.

Adelaide Festival is beloved in South Australia and we want to make sure that as many people as possible can experience its magic.

The opening night concert is a call-back to legendary festivals past and next year will see a return to those unforgettable nights when Jarvis Cocker and his longtime bandmates take to the stage.

A free concert on our magnificent riverbank is the perfect way to begin what is sure to be an unmissable event.