Burckhardt Compression secures order for new digital solution UP! Detect from Gasunie for H2CAST Etzel Project

Burckhardt Compression announces an order for its newly launched digital monitoring solution, UP! Detect, marking a significant milestone.

We chose Burckhardt Compression because of their proven expertise in hydrogen compression and their innovative approach to digitalization”
— M.P. Moesker from Gasunie
WINTERTHUR, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burckhardt Compression, a global leader in reciprocating compressor technology, announces an order for its newly launched digital monitoring solution, UP! Detect, marking a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion of its digital services. The order was placed by Dutch gas infrastructure company Gasunie and will be deployed as part of the H2CAST Etzel hydrogen storage project in Germany.

As part of the project, Burckhardt Compression will supply a high-pressure oil-free hydrogen compressor, which will be equipped with the cloud based UP! Detect condition monitoring system. UP! Detect provides real-time insights into compressor performance, enabling optimized maintenance strategies and improving availability through early anomaly detection. This user-friendly digital tool is designed to optimize operations, reduce downtime, and enhance safety — making it a vital asset for critical infrastructure applications.

The H2CAST Etzel project (H2 Cavern Storage Transition) is a pioneering initiative aimed at converting existing gas storage caverns into large-scale hydrogen storage facilities. It plays a central role in supporting the hydrogen economy and achieving Europe’s energy transition goals.

Gasunie selected Burckhardt Compression’s solution for its advanced technology, reliability, and digital capabilities.

“We chose Burckhardt Compression because of their proven expertise in hydrogen compression and their innovative approach to digitalization,” said M.P. Moesker from Gasunie “UP! Detect offers us a smart, proactive way to monitor compressor health, which is crucial for the safe and efficient operation of hydrogen infrastructure at this scale and enables us to gain experience with a technical equal but more cost effective solution than other systems.”

The successful delivery and integration of UP! Detect in this high-impact project underlines Burckhardt Compression’s commitment to supporting the energy transition and driving innovation through digital transformation.

About UP! Detect

UP! Detect is part of Burckhardt Compression’s innovative UP! digital solutions, designed to maximize compressor uptime and maintenance efficiency. By combining advanced vibration analytics, cloud connectivity, and expert remote support, UP! Detect provides early failure warnings - empowering operators to proactively optimize maintenance and reduce total cost of ownership.

Burckhardt Compression creates leading compression solutions for a sustainable energy future and the long-term success of its customers. Together with its brands Burckhardt Compression, PROGNOST, SAMR Métal Rouge and Shenyang Yuanda Compressor, the Group is the only global manufacturer that covers a full range of reciprocating compressor technologies and services. Its customized and modularized compressor systems are used in the Chemical/Petrochemical, Gas Transport & Storage, Hydrogen Mobility & Energy and Industrial Gas sectors as well as for applications in Refinery and Gas Gathering & Processing. Since 1844, its passionate, customer-oriented and solution-driven workforce has set the benchmark in the gas compression industry.

