Burckhardt Compression secures order for new digital solution UP! Detect from Gasunie for H2CAST Etzel Project
Burckhardt Compression announces an order for its newly launched digital monitoring solution, UP! Detect, marking a significant milestone.
As part of the project, Burckhardt Compression will supply a high-pressure oil-free hydrogen compressor, which will be equipped with the cloud based UP! Detect condition monitoring system. UP! Detect provides real-time insights into compressor performance, enabling optimized maintenance strategies and improving availability through early anomaly detection. This user-friendly digital tool is designed to optimize operations, reduce downtime, and enhance safety — making it a vital asset for critical infrastructure applications.
The H2CAST Etzel project (H2 Cavern Storage Transition) is a pioneering initiative aimed at converting existing gas storage caverns into large-scale hydrogen storage facilities. It plays a central role in supporting the hydrogen economy and achieving Europe’s energy transition goals.
Gasunie selected Burckhardt Compression’s solution for its advanced technology, reliability, and digital capabilities.
“We chose Burckhardt Compression because of their proven expertise in hydrogen compression and their innovative approach to digitalization,” said M.P. Moesker from Gasunie “UP! Detect offers us a smart, proactive way to monitor compressor health, which is crucial for the safe and efficient operation of hydrogen infrastructure at this scale and enables us to gain experience with a technical equal but more cost effective solution than other systems.”
The successful delivery and integration of UP! Detect in this high-impact project underlines Burckhardt Compression’s commitment to supporting the energy transition and driving innovation through digital transformation.
About UP! Detect
UP! Detect is part of Burckhardt Compression’s innovative UP! digital solutions, designed to maximize compressor uptime and maintenance efficiency. By combining advanced vibration analytics, cloud connectivity, and expert remote support, UP! Detect provides early failure warnings - empowering operators to proactively optimize maintenance and reduce total cost of ownership.
