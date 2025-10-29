Infrared Roaming-Communication Market Anticipated to Grow at 15.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

Infrared Roaming-Communication Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Infrared Roaming-Communication Market In 2025?

In recent times, the infrared roaming-communication market has witnessed a swift expansion. The market, valued at $1.84 billion in 2024, is forecasted to reach $2.13 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. This growth in the preceding years is largely due to factors such as a surge in demand for intelligent security systems, an increase in the adoption of safety measures in the automotive industry, the expansion of industrial automation, the rise of healthcare applications using infrared, and growing integration within consumer electronics.

It is anticipated that the infrared roaming-communication market will experience substantial growth in the coming years, poised to hit $3.79 billion in 2029 at a 15.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors motivating the growth within the prediction period include augmented implementation in smart city infrastructure, an increased emphasis on energy-saving sensors, growing amalgamation with the Internet of Things, an escalated investment in modernizing defense, and an upsurge in the demand for non-contact medical diagnostics equipment. Critical trends impacting this prediction include technological progress in sensor miniaturization, fusion with artificial intelligence, breakthroughs in low-power designs, the development of hyperspectral infrared imaging technology, and advancements in real-time data analytics.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Infrared Roaming-Communication Market?

The growth of the infrared roaming-communication market is anticipated to be fuelled by rising industrialization. The change from predominantly agricultural economies to ones that are built on manufacturing, spurred by advancements in technology, infrastructure, and industries, is what constitutes industrialization. This process is on the rise, underpinned by an increasing demand for mass-produced goods, a result of growing global populations and urbanization. Industrialization relies on infrared roaming communication for energy-efficient, secure and interference-less data transmission between automated systems, machines, and sensors in a factory or production setting. To illustrate, Trading Economics, a reputable platform for financial data based in the U.S., stated that the industrial output in Saudi Arabia witnessed a growth of 6.5% year-on-year in July 2025, a step up from the revised growth rate of 6.1% in June. Hence, increased industrialization is fuelling the expansion of the infrared roaming-communication market. The upswing in consumer electronics demand, due to the growing requirement for short-range wireless connectivity at high speed, is also a significant driving force for the market. Consumer electronics encompass electronic gadgets intended for daily use, such as tablets, smartphones, home entertainment systems, and laptops. The consumption of consumer electronics is seeing an incline owing to the increasing usage of smart devices and interconnected technologies in ordinary life. The deployment of infrared roaming communication in these electronics ensures high-speed, short-range wireless data transmission between devices, independently of Wi-Fi or mobile networks. For instance, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, a trade organization based in Japan, reported that the production of consumer electronic devices elevated to $201.91 million (¥31,685 million) in February 2024, advancing from $149.27 million (¥23,425 million) as of January 2023. Thus, the increasing demand for consumer electronics is bolstering the advancement of the infrared roaming-communication market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Infrared Roaming-Communication Industry?

Major players in the Infrared Roaming-Communication Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Sharp Corporation

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• LITE-ON Technology Corporation

• ams-OSRAM AG

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

What Segments Are Covered In The Infrared Roaming-Communication Market Report?

The infrared roaming-communication market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Near-Infrared, Mid-Infrared, Far-Infrared

3) By Application: Telecommunications, Defence and Security, Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Hardware: Infrared Transmitters, Infrared Receivers, Infrared Transceivers, Sensors, Controllers

2) By Software: Roaming Management Software, Network Configuration Software, Security And Encryption Software, Data Analytics And Monitoring Software

3) By Services: Installation And Deployment Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting And Integration Services, Training Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Infrared Roaming-Communication Market By 2025?

In the Infrared Roaming-Communication Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the most extensive region in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth in the projected period. The study encompasses a diverse range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, along with North America.

