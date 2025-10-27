South Africa hosts 3rd Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) Technical Meeting and Ministerial Meeting alongside Tech for Truth event, 27 to 29 Oct

Members of the media are invited to the G20 3rd Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) Technical Meeting and the Ministerial Meeting, which will take place from 27 to 29 October 2025 at Skukuza Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa.

The ACWG Technical Meeting will begin on 27 October at 09:00, led by Co-Chairpersons Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head of the SIU, and Marcelo Pontes Vianna from Brazil. Both will be available for interviews prior to the start of the meeting.

On the same day, the "Tech for Truth" event will run parallel to the ACWG Technical Meeting on 27 October 2025 at 14:00. The B20 South Africa Integrity and Compliance Task Force, in partnership with FNB South Africa, is organising this event.

Important Note: A media briefing will follow on 30 October 2025 at 14:00, immediately after the conclusion of the Ministerial Meeting. This session will provide insights into both the Technical and Ministerial Meetings and feature speakers including Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, Ms. Mmamoloko Kubayi, and Advocate Andy Mothibi.

Mr. Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson | SIU

E-mail: kkganyago@siu.org.za

Cell: 082 306 888

Mr. Moses Mushi

Communications Director | DPSA

E-mail: mosesm@dpsa.gov.za

Cell: 082 972 6595

Ms. Mahlodi Molekane

Spokesperson, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development

E-mail: tmanase@justice.gov.za

Cell: 082 338 6707

For media interviews:

Ms. Mahlodi Molekane

Secretariat | B20 South Africa

E-mail: mahlodim@b20southafrica.org

Cell: 083 746 7473

Mr. Sakhikhaya Dlala

Deputy Director | DPSA

E-mail: sakhikhaya.dlala@dpsa.gov.za

Cell: 078 746 8169

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica