Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,464 in the last 365 days.

South Africa hosts 3rd Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) Technical Meeting and Ministerial Meeting alongside Tech for Truth event, 27 to 29 Oct

Members of the media are invited to the G20 3rd Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) Technical Meeting and the Ministerial Meeting, which will take place from 27 to 29 October 2025 at Skukuza Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa.

The ACWG Technical Meeting will begin on 27 October at 09:00, led by Co-Chairpersons Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head of the SIU, and Marcelo Pontes Vianna from Brazil. Both will be available for interviews prior to the start of the meeting.

On the same day, the "Tech for Truth" event will run parallel to the ACWG Technical Meeting on 27 October 2025 at 14:00. The B20 South Africa Integrity and Compliance Task Force, in partnership with FNB South Africa, is organising this event.

Important Note: A media briefing will follow on 30 October 2025 at 14:00, immediately after the conclusion of the Ministerial Meeting. This session will provide insights into both the Technical and Ministerial Meetings and feature speakers including Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, Ms. Mmamoloko Kubayi, and Advocate Andy Mothibi.

Mr. Kaizer Kganyago 
Spokesperson | SIU
E-mail: kkganyago@siu.org.za
Cell: 082 306 888

Mr. Moses Mushi 
Communications Director | DPSA
E-mail: mosesm@dpsa.gov.za
Cell: 082 972 6595

Ms. Mahlodi Molekane 
Spokesperson, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development
E-mail: tmanase@justice.gov.za
Cell: 082 338 6707

For media interviews:

Ms. Mahlodi Molekane 
Secretariat | B20 South Africa
E-mail: mahlodim@b20southafrica.org
Cell: 083 746 7473

Mr. Sakhikhaya Dlala 
Deputy Director | DPSA
E-mail: sakhikhaya.dlala@dpsa.gov.za
Cell: 078 746 8169

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South Africa hosts 3rd Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) Technical Meeting and Ministerial Meeting alongside Tech for Truth event, 27 to 29 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more