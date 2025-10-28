Indoor Dead-Reckoning Ultra-Wideband–Inertial Measurement Unit (UWB-IMU) Market: Future Demand and Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Indoor Dead-Reckoning Ultra-Wideband–Inertial Measurement Unit (UWB-IMU) Global Market Report 2025 – Size, Trends, 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Indoor Dead-Reckoning Ultra-Wideband–Inertial Measurement Unit (UWB-IMU) Market Through 2025?

The market for the indoor dead-reckoning ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit has experienced rapid expansion in recent times. Its size is projected to increase from $1.40 billion in 2024 to $1.63 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. This growth during the historic period is as a result of the escalating demand for real-time location tracking in warehouses, increased use of ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit (UWB-IMU) in autonomous robotics, and a rise in the adoption of advanced navigation systems in aviation and defense sectors. Additionally, the heightened implementation of indoor tracking in large commercial buildings and a rising demand for secure access control and authentication solutions contribute to this growth.

Expectations are high for the indoor dead-reckoning ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit market to experience significant growth in the coming years. By 2029, it's predicted to expand to a worth of $3.01 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is due primarily to the rising demand for uninterrupted indoor navigation systems in airports and shopping malls, an increased utilization of ultra-wideband–inertial measurement units (UWB-IMU) in both augmented and virtual reality applications, and the growing necessity for accurate tracking in healthcare and elderly care facilities. Other contributing factors include the increasing incorporation of indoor positioning with Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart devices, and a surge in the application of ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit (UWB-IMU) solutions in self-driving vehicles and drones. Key trends to watch in the forecast period include advancements in AI-powered sensor fusion for improved accuracy, development of low-energy ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit (UWB-IMU) chipsets for protracted device life, the merging of indoor positioning systems with cloud-based analytics, progress in the miniaturization of wearable-compatible ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit (UWB-IMU) modules, and breakthroughs in multi-sensor platforms that incorporate UWB-IMU and lidar.

Download a free sample of the indoor dead-reckoning ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit (uwb-imu) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28675&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Indoor Dead-Reckoning Ultra-Wideband–Inertial Measurement Unit (UWB-IMU) Market?

The escalating use of the internet of things (IoT) is forecasted to boost the expansion of the indoor dead-reckoning ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit (UWB-IMU) market. IoT refers to a network of interconnected devices that transmit and exchange data over the internet, enabling automation and wise decision-making. The steady rise in IoT is due to data-driven decisions where organizations use IoT tools to gather real-time data, thereby promoting operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and strategic business decisions. The indoor dead-reckoning ultra-wideband–inertial measurement units heighten IoT systems by supplying highly accurate and reliable indoor location data, permitting real-time tracking of assets and smart automation. For instance, in September 2024, according to IoT Analytics GmbH, a German non-governmental organization, by the end of 2023, IoT devices connected to the internet were 16.6 billion, a 15% increase from 2022. Furthermore, IoT Analytics forecasts a 13% growth to 18.8 billion by the end of 2024. Also, the number of connected IoT devices is expected to touch 40 billion by 2030, a considerable jump from the last market update in 2023. Hence, the escalating use of the internet of things (IoT) is propelling the expansion of the indoor dead-reckoning ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit (UWB-IMU) market. The escalating use of smart buildings is forecasted to boost the expansion of the indoor dead-reckoning ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit (UWB-IMU) market. Smart buildings are structures that employ cutting-edge technologies and IoT systems to automate and optimize operations for energy efficiency, safety, and occupant comfort. The smart buildings' adoption is on the rise due to enhanced occupant comfort, which adjusts lighting, temperature, and air quality automatically for a productive environment. The indoor dead-reckoning ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit (UWB-IMU) adds value to smart buildings by improving operational efficiency, employing precise indoor location data for automated lighting, HVAC control, and asset management depending on the real-time movement of occupants and devices. For instance, in May 2022, according to the European Commission, a Belgium-based governing body, the number of buildings integrating smart technologies is projected to hit 115 million in 2026, an increase from 45 million in 2022, marking a 150% growth. Hence, the escalating use of smart buildings is propelling the expansion of the indoor dead-reckoning ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit (UWB-IMU) market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Indoor Dead-Reckoning Ultra-Wideband–Inertial Measurement Unit (UWB-IMU) Market?

Major players in the Indoor Dead-Reckoning Ultra-Wideband–Inertial Measurement Unit (UWB-IMU) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

• Qorvo Inc.

• HID Global Corporation

• Kinexon GmbH

• Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd

• Ubisense Group plc

• Racelogic Ltd.

• Estimote Inc.

• Inpixon Inc.

• Nanotron Technologies GmbH

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Indoor Dead-Reckoning Ultra-Wideband–Inertial Measurement Unit (UWB-IMU) Market

The indoor dead-reckoning ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit (UWB-IMU) market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

3) By End-User: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics And Transportation, Retail, Aerospace And Defense, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Processors And Microcontrollers, Antennas And Radio Frequency Components, Batteries And Power Supplies

2) By Software: Navigation And Positioning Software, Data Analytics And Visualization Tools, Device Management Software

3) By Services: System Integration Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Maintenance And Support Services

View the full indoor dead-reckoning ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit (uwb-imu) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/indoor-dead-reckoning-ultra-widebandinertial-measurement-unit-uwb-imu-global-market-report

Global Indoor Dead-Reckoning Ultra-Wideband–Inertial Measurement Unit (UWB-IMU) Market - Regional Insights

The indoor dead-reckoning ultra-wideband–inertial measurement unit (UWB-IMU) Global Market Report 2025 indicates that North America was the leading region in terms of market size in 2024. The same report predicts the fastest growth to be in the Asia-Pacific region. The regions addressed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Indoor Dead-Reckoning Ultra-Wideband–Inertial Measurement Unit (UWB-IMU) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Advanced Visualization Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-visualization-global-market-report

Volumetric Display Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/volumetric-display-global-market-report

Air Transport Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-transport-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.