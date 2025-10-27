Ghaffari by Mohammad Hakiminia Wins Silver in A' Trade Show Design Award

Ghaffari by Mohammad Hakiminia

Innovative Exhibition Booth Design Recognized for Excellence in Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of trade show design, has announced Ghaffari by Mohammad Hakiminia as a Silver winner in the Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the exceptional design of the Ghaffari exhibition booth, which showcases innovation, functionality, and visual impact within the trade show industry.The Ghaffari exhibition booth design demonstrates its relevance to the evolving needs of the trade show industry by effectively combining a dynamic visual element with strategic space utilization. The design aligns with industry best practices by creating a versatile environment that caters to the diverse requirements of both general visitors and high-profile clients, offering practical benefits such as product testing areas, interview spaces, and photo opportunities.The core concept of the Ghaffari exhibition booth revolves around a large TV wall placed along the primary axis of the site, serving as a captivating visual element for presenting the brand's diverse content. By strategically recessing the TV wall, the design redefines the boundary between the booth and the public corridor, creating a stage-like transitional space that enhances visitor engagement. The remaining portion of the primary axis functions as the main entrance, ensuring efficient visitor traffic management.Winning the Silver A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award serves as a motivation for Mohammad Hakiminia and the Ghaffari Chemical Industries Corp. team to continue pushing the boundaries of exhibition booth design. This recognition highlights the potential for the Ghaffari design to inspire future projects and influence industry standards, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of trade show architecture and design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Mohammad HakiminiaMohammad Hakiminia is an architect from Iran who is deeply committed to the integrity of conceptual originality as the core of artistic expression. His practice focuses on developing innovative, diagram-driven ideas that inform and shape architectural thought, consistently pushing the boundaries of design.About Ghaffari Chemical Industries Corp.Established in 1964 by Mohsen Ghaffari Ghazi Saeid (Eng.), Ghaffari Chemical Industries Corp. has become the most credible manufacturer in the chemical industries in the Middle East. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, quality control units, advanced formulation laboratories, a science-based R&D unit, and a team of experienced and specialized personnel, the company has continuously expanded its product range, offering innovative solutions to local and foreign markets.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, trade show industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria, including innovative conceptualization, effective brand integration, visitor engagement strategy, sustainable design approach, efficient space utilization, and visual impact.About A' Design AwardThe A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and innovation in the trade show industry. Open to a diverse range of participants, including architects, interior designers, design agencies, companies, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase outstanding design capabilities and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. With a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an influential jury panel of experts, the A' Design Award celebrates pioneering designs that inspire and advance the industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://tradeshowaward.com

