81.6% of Companies Prioritize AI and Personalization in 2026 Marketing Strategies, TechBehemoths Survey Finds

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths has published new results from a global survey that outlines how small and medium-sized IT companies plan to manage content and social media marketing in 2026. The survey data demonstrates a continued shift towards organic formats - a preference for businesses in 2025 overall, but also a growing reliance on artificial intelligence and personalization.The results found that blogs and articles (31.6%) will continue to be the leading content format in 2026, as companies consider these formats to be the main content formats available, as they value credibility, SEO, visibility and long-term performance. Short videos (29.4%) are most likely to take second place in terms of content formats in the future, confirming the demand for fast and engaging formats on social media. Infographics (15.2%), long-form videos (12.9%), and Stories (11.7%) are expected to be the next most popular content formats in 2026.Social media trends, inferred by 81.6% of survey participants, indicated that artificial intelligence and personalization will be at the forefront in 2026. Paid advertising (7.1%), micro-influencers (4.1%), social commerce (3.1%), and AR/VR (2.6%) were much less likely to be a trend among participants, suggesting that companies are focusing on deliberate, methodical, and factual communication, rather than experimental or unpredictable tools and methods.The survey results also indicated that LinkedIn remains the most effective platform for small and medium-sized businesses, especially for B2B visibility and professional networking purposes. Instagram and Facebook rank fairly effective, while YouTube’s effectiveness varies by content type; X (Twitter) and TikTok were considered the least effective by a large number of respondents.In terms of performance indicators, engagement (69.4%), reach and impressions (60.7%), and website traffic (60.2%) are the most common indicators of success, followed by new followers (56.1%). Only 2% of companies reported not measuring results on social media at all.The main challenges identified include lack of time (50%), limited budgets (40.3%), changing algorithms (31.6%), lack of content ideas (31.6%), and difficulty measuring return on investment (31.1%). These factors limit and create obstacles for companies, affecting their consistency and investment in social media efforts at present, with an assured negative impact in the future if appropriate measures are not taken.In summary, the global survey conducted by TechBehemoths indicates that small and medium-sized businesses plan to strengthen their digital presence through organic content, blogs and short videos, while integrating AI-powered personalization to improve engagement and relevance. Despite persistent time and budget constraints, companies will continue to consider social media as a critical channel for visibility and growth through 2026.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is a leading German platform connecting IT companies and customers worldwide. With a global community of companies - over 54,772 technology professionals to date - TechBehemoths enables companies to showcase their expertise, build credibility, and access growth opportunities in the digital economy.

