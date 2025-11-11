TechBehemoths Awards 2025: Voting Now Open — 28 Philippine IT Companies Competing

TechBehemoths Awards 2025: Voting Phase (Nov 1 – Dec 7, 2025) Global Coverage of the TechBehemoths Awards 2025 The 20 Nominated Service Categories Voting Process – Steps to Follow Active Widget for Collecting Votes

28 Philippine IT companies are nominated for recognition across 15 service categories with public voting open until December 7

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths, the leading German platform connecting IT companies with customers worldwide, has announced the official opening of voting for the TechBehemoths Awards 2025 , one of the largest global recognitions for IT and digital service providers.From November 1 to December 7, 2025, 28 IT companies from the Philippines are inviting clients, partners, and professional networks to cast their votes. This participatory approach allows communities to directly support companies demonstrating verified performance, innovation, and client engagement.The 2025 edition includes 4,366 IT companies worldwide, including those from the Philippines, competing across 15 service categories, ranging from Web Development and Custom Software to Mobile App Development and Digital Marketing.Only the top 3.5% of companies are projected to receive recognition, with winners announced on December 9, 2025, followed by global PR and media exposure in Q1 2026.TechBehemoths provides companies with the necessary guidance to maximize community engagement:- Share the voting link on websites, email signatures, and social media- Ask past clients, partners, and employees to support the company- Embed the voting widget directly on the company website (available for five weeks)- Promote campaigns authentically on LinkedIn, Facebook, and company blogs Voting is simple and secure: select Philippines and the service category, click “Vote,” and confirm via email. Each person may vote once per company, with all votes verified to prevent duplicates or fraud.To ensure integrity, TechBehemoths uses:- Email verification for all votes- VPN and proxy detection- IP/device restrictions and behavioural analysis- Advanced traffic filteringThese measures prevent duplicate or fraudulent votes, maintaining trust and transparency in the Awards. In 2025, 47% of submitted reviews were rejected for verification issues, underscoring the platform’s commitment to reliability.TimelineNov 1 - Dec 7, 2025: Public votingDec 7, 2025: Voting closesDec 9, 2025: Winners announcedQ1 2026: PR and media exposureWhy TechBehemoths Awards Matter? Here’s why it's worth it:- Impactful visibility on TechBehemoths, and beyond it- Recognition as a trusted, 2025 award-winning company- Press coverage on trusted global and local resources and interviews (free)- Extensive coverage on social media- Social proof and market credibility among customers- Winner badge and exposure for 1 full year at no chargeAbout the TechBehemoths AwardsLaunched in 2021, the TechBehemoths Awards recognize verified excellence and impact in IT and digital services worldwide. Participation is free of charge, with no nomination or submission fees, providing a trusted benchmark for clients seeking top-performing IT companies globally.

