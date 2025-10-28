World’s First Microbiome Matcha for Gut Health Unveiled at EXPO 2025 Osaka During Origami Heart Guinness World Record™

Gozen Matcha has supported gut health, immunity, and fat-burning metabolism, offering a moment of mindfulness, rooted in the wisdom of samurai women.

SINGAPORE, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gozen Matcha has supported gut health, immunity, and fat-burning metabolism, offering a moment of mindfulness in every sip, rooted in the wisdom of samurai women. Now presented at EXPO 2025 Osaka as the world’s first microbiome matcha , it pioneers a new era of gut-friendly innovation.Osaka, Japan - July 14, 2025Since 1635, the Gozen tea legacy has been preserved by one resilient Samurai women’s family from Kagoshima.Matcha used by the samurai was strongly connected to the samurai class as a pre-battle drink to enhance focus and energy.Using advanced microbiome farming technology, in which strains of bacteria were isolated from the Kagoshima volcanic hills where the oldest tea trees grow in Japan.Gozen Microbiome farming allows the creation of a matcha very rich in the compound L-Theanine, with efficacy in improving the gut-brain axis.THE ORIGINAL SAMURAI ELIXIRGozen Matcha is the only tea in the world grown from its probiotic-enriched soil in volcanic plantations in Kagoshima, Japan’s premier organic green tea region.Using microbiome farming, where strains of strong bacteria were discovered from old trees and reintroduced into the soils, is the world's first successful project allowing for the harvest of gut-healing leaves while growing the farms organically.“These early-picked, boosted leaves naturally support gut resilience, energy flow, and cellular regeneration,” added Dr. Reiko Suzuki from Innovation Labo Tokyo.The Gozen matcha powder remains true to the original recipe—a drink that sustained the energy and focus of warriors for centuries by joining advanced technology with the ancestral product.“Every cup of matcha is a chance to connect to the rich inheritance of Japan and the delicate precision of sustainable craftsmanship, echoing the values of the Samurai,” states Machiko Gozen, the president of the family-owned GOZEN Tea Group.It’s Microbiome Matcha for Resilient Gut Health—a scientifically backed elixir crafted for warriors of the modern world.Gozen Matcha speaks one universal language: a mindful style of life.“Beyond the matcha powder, our mission is to spread the purpose of empowering minds and contagious courage to each consumer’s gut,” added Machiko Gozen.The Gozen family has cultivated tea in Kagoshima for over 400 years, later expanding to Ceylon, using its unique microbiome to become one of the largest exporters of tea in the world.COLLABORATION & GLOBAL PRESENCEIn partnership with the global hospitality industry, Gozen Matcha also supports Femmes du Monde, a Geneva-based foundation dedicated to women’s empowerment, and the “Tea for Two” initiative, which offers a free cup of tea to a woman for every tea sold.Gozen Matcha is actively seeking passionate B2B partners to spread mindfulness around the world.

