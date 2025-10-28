High-Energy Microwave C-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) System Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s High-Energy Microwave C-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The High-Energy Microwave C-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) System Market Be By 2025?

The market size of the high-energy microwave C-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to rise from $0.97 billion in 2024 to $1.16 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. Factors contributing to its growth in the past include the early adoption of directed energy technology, the primary defense budgets set aside for anti-drone research, an increase in drone intrusions in areas of conflict, the creation of prototype HPM systems, as well as partnerships between research facilities and the military.

The market size for high-energy microwave C-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) is predicted to witness dramatic expansion in the coming years. It is foreseen to surge to $2.40 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. The anticipated growth within the forecast period is due to factors like the application of AI for goal-seeking, broadening multi-domain defense networks, the use of lightweight and quick deployment systems, a rising emphasis on non-lethal neutralization techniques, and increased expenditure in national safety C-UAS initiatives. Key trends for the forecast period entail progress in solid-state HPM technology, AI utilization for detection and targeting, a move towards mobile and deployable systems, evolution of modular and scalable solutions, and the acceptance of cloud-based threat intelligence sharing.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The High-Energy Microwave C-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) System Market Landscape?

Anticipated growth in the high-energy microwave C-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) market is largely attributed to the escalation of military modernization programs. These comprehensive initiatives run by governments aim to strengthen and modernize defense abilities through the implementation of high-tech equipment, methodologies, and systems. With the objective to combat growing global security threats, such programs are experiencing an upswing, encouraging an increased demand for advanced counter-UAS technologies. These cutting-edge electronic warfare systems are vital for military forces to effectively deal with prospective drone threats on the battlefield. For instance, the Department of Defense, a government agency in the US focusing on national defense, in March 2022, announced the fiscal year (FY) 2023 budget request for the Department of Defense (DoD) to be $773.0 billion. This illustrates an increase of $30.7 billion, or 4.1% when compared to the FY 2022 enacted budget. As a result, the surge in military modernization programs is fuelling the growth prospects for the high-energy microwave C-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) market.

Who Are The Top Players In The High-Energy Microwave C-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) System Market?

Major players in the High-Energy Microwave C-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales S.A.

• Leidos Holdings Inc.

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The High-Energy Microwave C-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) System Sector?

Leading firms in the high-energy microwave C-UAS market have turned their focus to devising advanced solutions, for example, power-based antidrone systems. These solutions combine highly competent microwave technology, particularly suitable for rapid deployment in critical infrastructure and military applications. Energy driven antidrone technologies use lasers or microwaves as directed energy to recognize and neutralize unwarranted drones, acting as a swift, accurate, and non-kinetic safeguard for military bases, essential infrastructure, and public zones. One brief example is Epirus, an American company specializing in high-tech counter-electronics and power management systems. In April 2025, they introduced Leonidas H2O, an avidly powered high-energy microwave (HPM) counter-UAS (C-UAS) system. This is designed to oppose boat engines, unmanned surface vessels (USVs), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), deploying a scalable, energy-powered HPM technology framework. Proven effective against multiple boat motors during a U.S. Navy training exercise, Leonidas H2O offers a non-kinetic maritime interdiction and UAV defense system that is adjustable, software-controlled, and safe for both personnel and ammunition when used correctly.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global High-Energy Microwave C-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) System Market

The high-power microwave (HPM) C-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Platform: Ground-Based, Airborne, Naval

3) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

4) By Application: Military And Defense, Homeland Security, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Antennas, High-Energy Microwave (HEM) Sources, Power Supply Units (PSU), Sensors, Cooling Systems

2) By Software: Target Detection Software, Threat Analysis Software, Flight Control Software, Simulation And Modeling Software, Mission Planning Software

3) By Services: Maintenance And Repair Services, System Integration Services, Training And Support Services, Consulting Services, Upgrade And Modernization Services

High-Energy Microwave C-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) System Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for High-Energy Microwave C-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), North America holds the leading position for the year 2024. Furthermore, in the forecast period, it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth. This comprehensive report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa for the High-Power Microwave (HPM) C-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) market.

