The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Exterior Automotive Light Emitting Diode Animation Market: Opportunities and Challenges

It will grow to $3.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Exterior Automotive Light Emitting Diode Animation Market Through 2025?

The market size for exterior automotive LED animation has seen rapid expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to rise from $1.70 billion in 2024 to $1.97 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. This surge during the historical period can be associated with factors such as escalated vehicle production, a surge in LED headlamp adoption, growing vehicle preference, increased consumer awareness, and a rise in vehicle ownership.

In the coming few years, the market size of external automotive LED animation is expected to expand rapidly, reaching $3.51 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 15.5%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include a heightened demand for energy-saving lighting solutions, an intensified focus on vehicle aesthetics, escalating demand for state-of-the-art vehicle features, a rising emphasis on software, and an expanding presence in the sector of electric vehicles. Noteworthy trends predicted for the forecast period encompass advancements in LED technology, the integration of advanced driver assistance systems, technological progress in vehicle lighting systems, strides in inventive lighting technologies, and improvements in lighting control algorithms.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Exterior Automotive Light Emitting Diode Animation Market?

The growth of the exterior automotive light-emitting diode animation market is likely to be fueled by escalating vehicle ownership rates. Owning a vehicle means that a person or organization possesses and registers a vehicle legally. This increase in vehicle ownership is linked to growing disposable income, which allows more individuals to afford their own private vehicles for improved freedom and mobility. The appearance and evaluated worth of a vehicle are magnified by exterior automotive LED animation, making vehicles more appealing to potential buyers, and possibly further augmenting car ownership. For instance, the National Centre for Social Research, a standalone social research institute in the UK, reported in June 2024 that UK car sales bounced back robustly in 2023, with new car registrations leaping by 17.9% as compared to 2022. Thus, the surge in vehicle ownership is propelling the expansion of the exterior automotive light-emitting diode animation market.

Which Players Dominate The Exterior Automotive Light Emitting Diode Animation Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Exterior Automotive Light Emitting Diode Animation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung LED Co. Ltd.

• Magna International Inc.

• Valeo S.A.

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Infineon Technologies AG

• LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

• FORVIA HELLA GmbH

• Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

• Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• OSRAM GmbH

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Exterior Automotive Light Emitting Diode Animation Market In The Globe?

Principal businesses in the exterior automotive LED animation market are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions, such as dynamic lighting sequences, to bolster vehicle aesthetics, enhance signal clarity, and improve overall road safety. A dynamic lighting sequence is essentially a programmable exterior LED lighting system that produces moving or animated light patterns, increasing both the visual attractiveness and safety of the vehicle while also enhancing the communication of signals to other road users. For example, a Germany-based manufacturer known as Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA launched an RGB LED rear combination lamp featuring full-color lights animation into series production in China in September 2024, offering a one-of-a-kind and customizable lighting experience with its 256 color variants and dynamic light animations. These combine primary rear light functions with visually stunning effects such as welcome sequences and charging indicators, thus not only increasing vehicle safety but also promoting brand distinction. This groundbreaking feature caters to the growing market demands, particularly those in the Chinese electric vehicle market, for personalization and superior lighting design.

Global Exterior Automotive Light Emitting Diode Animation Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The exterior automotive light-emitting diode animation market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Front Lighting, Rear Lighting, Side Lighting, Other Product Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

3) By Application: Headlamps, Taillights, Daytime Running Lights, Turn Signals, Other Application

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Front Lighting: Headlamps, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps

2) By Rear Lighting: Tail Lamps, Brake Lamps, Rear Fog Lamps

3) By Side Lighting, Side Marker Lamps, Turn Signal Lamps

4) By Other Product Types: Decorative Lighting, Ambient Or Accent Lighting, Logo Or Projection Lighting

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Exterior Automotive Light Emitting Diode Animation Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for exterior automotive light emitting diode animation. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will see the most rapid growth during the forecast period. In the report, regions studied include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

