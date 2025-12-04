A Historic Milestone for Hazel Ortega 'LIBERÁNDOME' Lights Up the Heart of Beverly Hills at the Iconic Saban Theatre

Hazel Ortega alongside Rodrigo Cuevas (left) and Keyla Wood (right), actors of the play, at the Liberándome premiere red carpet. A historic and defining moment of inspiration at the Saban Theatre where Hazel Ortega and Dolores Huerta shared the stage in a conversation moderated by Joanna McPherson. This milestone celebrates her personal evolution and expands it further: to empower lives, break cycles, and inspire the world to believe that transformation is always possible. Keyla Wood and Rodrigo Cuevas brought the heart of Liberándome to life as they performed at the center of the story, carrying its emotion and depth to the stage. Bringing this narrative to one of the most prestigious stages in Los Angeles solidified Hazel Ortega’s transition into the artistic realm, transforming her book into a theatrical work that resonates deeply with diverse audiences.

Once I grew up believing my life didn’t matter… and then one day I realized that sharing my story could make a difference. From that moment on, I never wanted to stop.” — Hazel Ortega- Psychologist, author, entrepreneur

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hazel Ortega marked one of the most significant milestones of her career with the Beverly Hills presentation of LIBERÁNDOME, the theatrical adaptation of her bestselling book From Bounced Checks to Private Jets. Staged at the legendary Saban Theatre, in the very heart of Beverly Hills, the event represented far more than a performance — it was a cultural moment, a testimony of transformation, and a powerful reminder that personal narratives can shift destinies.With moving performances by Keyla Wood and Rodrigo Cuevas, the play unfolded before an audience of more than 1,000 attendees, each witnessing the emotional depth and universal message of Hazel’s journey. The evening opened with a vibrant red carpet, where several celebrities and community leaders gathered to support the message of redemption, resilience, and reinvention that LIBERÁNDOME carries.The audience was visibly touched — many moved to tears — as the story traced Hazel’s rise from extreme hardship to empowerment, echoing the belief that every person has the power to rewrite their story and reclaim their destiny. Presenting this work in such an iconic artistic venue awakened in Hazel a renewed desire to continue impacting the world through her story. By sharing her past openly and courageously, she heals while simultaneously encouraging others to heal, grow, and transform their lives.LIBERÁNDOME was originally written in Spanish by Adriano Numa and Gerardo Lazo, and this new version was brought to life in English, re-envisioned and reshaped specifically for the American audience. Staying true to the heart of the original story, this production introduced new elements to the staging, including multimedia dynamics and enhanced visual storytelling, refining the direction, flow, and emotional impact for viewers in the United States.LIBERÁNDOME’s Beverly Hills milestone was made possible with the full support and partnership of the Saban Theatre, Agape Church, and the High Tide Global Foundation, all aligned with the play’s message of hope and elevation. The event’s success was strengthened by a complete production executed by TheWoodPr, delivering an impeccable artistic and organizational experience, and supported by sponsors including Savvy Sox, Green Doors Flowers and KMR Gourmet.The evening was graced by the presence of Rev.Michael Beckwith and the leadership team of Agape, whose support added profound significance to Hazel’s remarkable day.This event brought a deeply significant cultural moment to the stage, as Hazel shared her personal journey and the artistic path that transformed her story into a theatrical experience. Adding to the historic weight of the evening, civil rights icon Dolores Huerta delivered a brief but powerful empowerment message, reminding the audience of the ongoing fight for justice and community uplift. Guided with intention and grace by moderator Joanna McPherson, the moment became a bridge between lived experience, cultural legacy, and artistic expression — a rare convergence that elevated the entire night.

