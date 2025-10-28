The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Event-Based Display Processing Market Outlook: Key Trends, Applications, Verticals & Regional Forecasts to 2029

It will grow to $4.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%.

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Event-Based Display-Processing Market?

The market for event-based display-processing has seen a substantial increase in size over recent years. Projected to escalate from $1.37 billion in 2024 to $1.73 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) stands at a solid 25.8%. This growth throughout the historical period is the result of factors such as growing demand for low-latency visual processing, expansion in autonomous vehicle applications, rising utilization of neuromorphic computing, growth in machine vision and robotics application, and amplified investment in energy-efficient imaging solutions.

In the upcoming years, the event-based display-processing market is anticipated to undergo significant expansion, with projections placing it at $4.29 billion in 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. This impressive growth can be traced back to a variety of factors like greater demand for real-time augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences, enhanced usage in automotive ADAS and autonomous systems, advancements in smart surveillance and security systems, improved interaction with AI-driven analytics, and the surge in wearable and mobile device applications. The forecast period will witness trends such as the implementation of neuromorphic sensors, a move towards ultra-low latency imaging, broader AR/VR and immersive experiences, amalgamation with AI and machine vision, and an emphasis on energy-efficient hardware solutions.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Event-Based Display-Processing Global Market Growth?

Expected growth in the event-based display-processing market is fuelled by the escalating demand for autonomous vehicles. These vehicles, which involve self-navigation and operation using sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence, require no human intervention. The surge in interest in autonomous vehicles stems from growing apprehensions about road safety, thanks to the potential of self-driving technology to minimise accident rates due to human error. Event-based display processing bolsters the performance of autonomous vehicles by facilitating exceptionally rapid visual perception, thus equipping the vehicles to perceive and react to environment changes immediately. This high-efficiency, low-latency sensing heightens safety and decision-making, both vitally important for reliable autonomous execution. For example, predictions made by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a non-profit organization based in the US, in December 2022 infer that the number of autonomous vehicles on American roads is set to reach 3.5 million by 2025, and then increase to 4.5 million by 2030. Hence, the rapid demand for autonomous vehicles is catalysing the expansion of the event-based display-processing market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Event-Based Display-Processing Market?

Major players in the Event-Based Display-Processing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Apple Inc.

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Samsung Electronics

• Sony Corporation

• IBM

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• uEye

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Event-Based Display-Processing Market?

Leading businesses operating within the event-based display-processing market are pioneering in the field of neuromorphic engineering. They are leveraging the power of event-based sensors to enhance ultra-low-latency and event-triggered vision sensors, which focus on detecting changes in pixel illumination rather than capturing full image frames. These event-driven sensors, also referred to as dynamic vision sensors or neuromorphic sensors, are a unique class of imaging devices that identify and track alterations within a scene instead of capturing complete frames at pre-set intervals like traditional cameras. For example, in August 2025, Prophesee, a France-based company specialising in neuromorphic vision systems, introduced the GenX320 Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi 5. This compact device boasts impressive features such as a 320 x 320 event-based sensor offering ultra-high dynamic range (beyond 140 dB), an approximate event rate equivalent to 10,000 frames per second, ultra-low latency, and minimal power consumption (less than 50 mW). By facilitating real-time applications in the realm of robotics, industrial IoT, and autonomous systems, Prophesee’s platform makes event-based vision technology more accessible to developers. Furthermore, it accelerates the prototyping process and integration of this cutting-edge technology into smart devices.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Event-Based Display-Processing Market Report?

The event-based display-processing market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Neuromorphic, Complementary Metal Oxide Semi Conductor (CMOS)

3) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Security And Surveillance, Robotics

4) By End-User: Enterprises, Individuals, Government

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Event-Based Vision Sensors, Neuromorphic Processors, Integrated Sensor-Processor Modules, Development Kits And Evaluation Boards

2) By Software: Event-Based Data Processing Software, Neuromorphic Vision Algorithms, Simulation And Modeling Tools, AI (Artificial Intelligence) And Machine Learning Integration Platforms

3) By Services: System Integration Services, Consulting And Custom Development, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Technical Assistance

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Event-Based Display-Processing Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for event-based display-processing, as per the report for the year 2025. It highlights anticipated growth in that region. The report encompasses an overview of numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

