Narconon Arrowhead Honors Red Ribbon Week 2025 by Empowering Oklahoma’s Youth with Truth and Education About Drugs

CANADIAN, OK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Narconon Arrowhead Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation Program is distributing free drug-education and prevention booklets to local residents, schools, and youth organizations throughout Oklahoma. The materials provide straightforward facts about drugs and their effects, encouraging young people to think critically and make informed choices.The initiative honors Red Ribbon Week 2025 (October 23–31), the nation's oldest and largest drug-prevention campaign. This year's theme — "Life Is a Puzzle, Solve It Drug Free" — reminds families that knowledge, truth, and communication are key pieces in preventing substance misuse.Red Ribbon Week began in 1985 following the tragic death of DEA Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, whose life and service inspired millions to take a stand against drug misuse. Each October, schools, families, and organizations across America unite under the red ribbon as a symbol of commitment to healthy, drug-free lifestyles.“At Narconon Arrowhead, we believe the best way to honor Red Ribbon Week is through education,” said Brett Taylor, Executive Director of Narconon Arrowhead. “Our goal is to make sure every young person in our community has access to honest information about drugs and the support they need to make safe, confident decisions about their future.”Throughout the week, Narconon Arrowhead will distribute free informational booklets on drug use prevention and local recovery resources to schools, churches and communities. In addition, public service announcements will be provided to media outlets in Oklahoma, highlighting free drug information materials for parents, teachers, and students. Daily educational posts across social media platforms will extend the campaign, increasing awareness of the facts about meth, fentanyl, marijuana, and alcohol while making free downloadable booklets available.These activities are part of Narconon Arrowhead's ongoing effort to empower Oklahoma families with accurate information — the foundation of prevention.“There’s no better way to celebrate Red Ribbon Week than by equipping our youth with the truth,” said Taylor. “When young people understand the real risks and have trusted adults to guide them, they can make informed, drug-free choices that shape a stronger future for our whole community.”Community members are invited to stop by Narconon Arrowhead during Red Ribbon Week to pick up free booklets, meet prevention specialists, or learn more about local treatment and support services.Narconon Arrowhead is a comprehensive substance-use rehabilitation and recovery program serving communities across Oklahoma. The organization provides evidence-based treatment, prevention education, and community outreach designed to promote long-term recovery and healthier, drug-free lives. The Narconon Program is based on the research and discoveries of renowned author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard.For more information, visit www.narcononarrowhead.org , call 918-339-5800, or follow @narcononarrowhead on social media for daily Red Ribbon Week updates.

