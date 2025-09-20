Narconon International Conference 2025 Celebrates Global Achievements

State Representative Grego Presenting Award Graduate with family Native American “Fancy Dance” performance

International officials and state leaders gather to recognize continued success of drug rehabilitation program.

I look forward to tomorrow, I can smile again, I can look people in the eyes, I'm proud of myself” — Graduate

CANADIAN, OK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Narconon Arrowhead hosted the Narconon International Conference from September 5-7, welcoming attendees from eleven countries. Government officials from the United States, Mexico and from as far as Nepal joined with Narconon to showcase the effectiveness of the Narconon Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Program.The three-day conference began with an opening ceremony that included a citation presented to Narconon by Oklahoma State Representative Jim Grego, who emphasized the vital need for the life-saving work done by Narconon and validated its nearly six-decade-long track record of successful rehabilitation. Grego illustrated the critical importance of comprehensive treatment programs like Narconon with a personal account of tragically losing a close family member to addiction.Following the presentation, attendees heard a moving testimonial from a recent graduate and from his mother, who recognized that the Narconon program saved her son's life. The graduate shared his experience with the Narconon program, saying, "My life has been rejuvenated and freed from restraints I put on myself. I started at 145 pounds and graduated at 175 pounds. Before Narconon, I didn't have the strength to confront the damage I've caused, but today I have hope and I'm ready. I look forward to tomorrow, I can smile again, I can look people in the eyes, I'm proud of myself".The ceremony continued with citations presented by Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma, Member of the Federal Parliament of Nepal and Ms. Luz Argel Gaxiola, the President of the DIF ( National System for Integral Family Development ) in Navajoa, Sonora, Mexico, whose agency has collaborated with Narconon for over 20 years, recognizing the program's effectiveness and lasting impacts.The final speaker, Oklahoma State Representative Tim Turner, acknowledged Narconon for its commitment to helping others in need and the grave addiction problem in Oklahoma, the lack of treatment beds, and his commitment to help the people in his district who suffer from addiction get real help.Following the day's events, a special awards ceremony recognized long-term Narconon executives and staff who demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication to providing workable solutions to individuals and families struggling with addiction.Mike Pahsetopah, a member of the Creek Nation, delivered a spectacular, authentic Native American "Fancy Dance" performance for conference attendees. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation recently inducted Mr. Pahsetopah into their Hall of Fame as a living legend.Additional conference sessions addressed best practices and the rigorous standards required to maintain the Narconon Program's gold-standard approach and proven results in helping individuals and families worldwide overcome addiction.Located in Canadian, Oklahoma, Narconon Arrowhead is a residential drug rehabilitation facility that delivers comprehensive addiction treatment. As part of a global network of over thirty Narconon centers worldwide, the facility employs an effective approach developed by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The program includes a drug-free withdrawal process, a unique detoxification method to help eliminate drug residues and Life Skills Courses that equip graduates with practical tools for maintaining a stable, drug-free life.For more information about creating a new drug-free future through Narconon's rehabilitation program, visit www.narconon.org or call (855) 646-8505.

