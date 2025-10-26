Narconon Ojai Celebrates 10 Years of Building Productive Lives Free from Addiction

Narconon Ojai Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff & Fabian Padro Michael Bernal and his mother Dawna

Local recognition highlights the contributions Narconon has made over its last 10 years in Ojai, California.

OJAI, GA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Narconon Ojai recently celebrated its 10-Year Anniversary, marking a decade of life-saving work helping individuals overcome addiction and rebuild their lives naturally—without the use of substitute drugs.More than 100 members of the local community attended the event, during which Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff presented Narconon Ojai with a special proclamation honoring Narconon's outstanding contributions to the community and its success in combating drug addiction.“Narconon Ojai has served as a beacon of hope in our region, providing a safe and supportive environment for healing, and emphasizing personal responsibility, life skills, and long-term sobriety,” said Sheriff James Fryhoff.With over 100,000 deaths annually in the U.S. from drug overdoses, individuals, families and communities are desperately seeking a proven solution that truly addresses the effects of drug addiction and helps individuals regain the ability to live happy, healthy, productive and drug-free lives.Fryhoff, himself recognized at the event for his 35 years of service, presented the proclamation to Narconon staff members, recognizing them for their service and dedication to saving lives.The celebration also honored David Bernal, a Narconon Ojai graduate who recently achieved five years of sobriety. His mother, Dawna Bernal, expressed her deepest gratitude for Narconon saving her son from drug addiction and helping him achieve a productive, drug-free life.Guests were treated to live performances by Lauren Perreau, Kent Jamz, Los Angeles rapper , who performed a powerful, soulful set and Nick Isham, an LA-based singer-songwriter known for blending pop, acoustic, hip-hop, and soul into what he calls “feel good music”.Fabian Padro, long-term Executive Director of Narconon Ojai, expressed his gratitude and pride for the team that makes Narconon’s success possible:“This milestone is a celebration of the people who make Narconon Ojai what it is — our dedicated staff, our graduates, and the community that supports us,” said Padro. “Every person who completes this program represents another life saved, another family restored, and another step toward a drug-free world.”As Narconon Ojai enters its next decade, the organization remains committed to its mission of helping people overcome addiction, restore their abilities, and live productive, drug-free lives.Narconon Ojai’s success is built on the rehabilitation methods developed by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, whose groundbreaking discoveries include a drug-free withdrawal process, a unique detoxification method to help eliminate drug residues, and Life Skills courses that equip graduates with practical tools for maintaining a stable and lasting recovery. The safe environment offered by Narconon Ojai provides the perfect environment for true change and recovery.For more information or to get help for yourself or a loved one, contact Narconon Ojai at (805) 798-8040 or visit [www.narcononojai.org]( http://www.narcononojai.org ).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.