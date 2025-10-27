Berlin Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3007524
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/26/2025 2223 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 S, Exit 6
VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Sherline Azemar
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Repentigny, PQ
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 89 near mile marker 39 in the town of Brookfield. The vehicle was safely stopped near Exit 6 in the southbound lane in Berlin, VT. The operator was identified as Sherline Azemar (50) of Repentigny, PQ. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Azemar was later released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on November 27, 2025, at 08:30 hours, to answer to the above charge.
The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by the Montpelier Police Department and E&S Transport.
