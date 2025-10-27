Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,328 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3007524

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Bohnyak

STATION:  Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/26/2025 2223 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 S, Exit 6

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Sherline Azemar

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Repentigny, PQ

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 89 near mile marker 39 in the town of Brookfield. The vehicle was safely stopped near Exit 6 in the southbound lane in Berlin, VT. The operator was identified as Sherline Azemar (50) of Repentigny, PQ. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Azemar was later released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on November 27, 2025, at 08:30 hours, to answer to the above charge.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by the Montpelier Police Department and E&S Transport.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more