Berlin Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3007524

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/26/2025 2223 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 S, Exit 6

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Sherline Azemar

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Repentigny, PQ

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 89 near mile marker 39 in the town of Brookfield. The vehicle was safely stopped near Exit 6 in the southbound lane in Berlin, VT. The operator was identified as Sherline Azemar (50) of Repentigny, PQ. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Azemar was later released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on November 27, 2025, at 08:30 hours, to answer to the above charge.

The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by the Montpelier Police Department and E&S Transport.