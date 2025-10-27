Die Tired Band and Military Broadcast Radio Launch Fundraiser Shirts to Support Veterans

Mental Health Awareness Collaboration Die Tired Collaboration MBR Battlefield to Broadcast

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rock band Die Tired and Military Broadcast Radio (MBR) have teamed up with TORO Branded Apparel to launch a limited-edition line of fundraising shirts that directly supports veterans and their families.Available now through Toro Merch, these high-quality short-sleeve tees ($25–$31) feature exclusive designs inspired by Die Tired’s music and MBR’s mission of “Giving Veterans a Voice.” Proceeds from each sale will go toward MBR’s nonprofit programs that help veterans transition from the battlefield to broadcasting through media training, outreach, and storytelling.“Every shirt purchased helps us continue to produce veteran-led shows, provide equipment for hosts, and expand our outreach to military families nationwide,” said Joel Hunt, Executive Director of Military Broadcast Radio. “We’re honored to have Die Tired and TORO Apparel standing beside us in this mission.”This collaboration represents a growing movement of musicians and broadcasters using creative platforms to raise awareness for the challenges veterans face — from mental health to reintegration — and to highlight their voices through art, music, and storytelling.Shirts can be purchased online at https://toromerch.printavo.com/merch/die-tired-band All orders are processed through TORO Branded Apparel, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.Military Broadcast Radio (MBR) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering veterans through broadcasting, gaming, music, and digital storytelling. Founded by U.S. Army veteran Joel “H-Train” Hunt, MBR offers multiple streaming stations, podcasts, and shows designed to connect the military community with vital resources and support networks.

