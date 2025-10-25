Sony Pictures Classics Partners with Military Broadcast Radio to Empower Veterans Through Film and Broadcasting

Nuremberg Battlefield to Broadcasts Sony Pictures Classics

This incredible opportunity means our veterans aren’t just promoting a movie — they’re stepping into the world of professional media,” — Joel Hunt

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military Broadcast Radio (MBR), a veteran-founded nonprofit organization dedicated to giving veterans a voice through radio, television, and digital storytelling, proudly announces a new collaboration with Sony Pictures Classics in support of the upcoming historical film Nuremberg, opening in theaters November 7, 2025.This partnership is more than a traditional ad buy — it’s an educational opportunity that brings Hollywood and the veteran community together. Through this collaboration, Sony Pictures Classics is helping MBR’s veterans gain real-world experience in film promotion, broadcasting, and storytelling while highlighting a pivotal moment in world history.“This incredible opportunity means our veterans aren’t just promoting a movie — they’re stepping into the world of professional media,” said Joel Hunt, U.S. Army veteran and Executive Director of Military Broadcast Radio. “Sony Pictures Classics is helping us continue our mission of empowering those who served by giving them the tools, the platform, and the voice to tell stories that matter.”MBR’s team of veteran hosts and producers will create exclusive on-air promos, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connect the themes of Nuremberg — justice, accountability, and moral courage — to the lived experiences of America’s veterans. This collaboration underscores the belief that veterans deserve to be honored not only for their service, but also for their ongoing contributions to the media and entertainment industries.Sony Pictures Classics’ support demonstrates how major entertainment studios can help bridge opportunity gaps for veteran creators and communicators — transforming gratitude into action.About NurembergFrom Sony Pictures Classics, Nuremberg stars Academy Awardwinner Russell Crowe, Academy Awardwinner Rami Malek, and Academy Awardnominee Michael Shannon. The film revisits the monumental trials that defined postwar justice and changed international law forever. Nuremberg opens exclusively in theaters on November 7, 2025.About Military Broadcast Radio (MBR)Founded in 2005 and established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2018, Military Broadcast Radio gives veterans a platform to share their stories and connect to resources through audio, video, and animation. From live talk shows and podcasts to Roku TV and educational programming, MBR continues its mission of “Giving Veterans a Voice.”For more information, visit: www.MBRadio.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.