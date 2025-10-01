ONSLAUGHT – NIGHT OF LIVE PRO WRESTLING Halloween Wrestling Fundraiser for Veterans

Promotional poster for ONSLAUGHT: Night of Live Pro Wrestling, a Halloween fundraiser in Colorado supporting Veterans, presented by Battleground Pro Wrestling and Military Broadcast Radio.

Battleground Pro Wrestling brings the most intense live action to Colorado — raising voices and support for Veterans!

Cartoon duck mascot Broadcast Beeker wearing a championship belt with “Freedom Fighter Champion” and headset, promoting Night of Live Pro Wrestling fundraiser on October 25, presented by BPW and Military Broadcast Radio.

Onslaught: Wrestling, community, and mayhem — all for our Veterans

Military Broadcast Radio TV logo with American flag and soldier silhouettes, symbolizing the nonprofit’s mission to let Veterans’ voices be heard.

Streaming live on MBRadio TV — Giving Veterans a Voice through every match.

A bone-crushing night of wrestling, costumes and community spirit to raise funds for Veterans' programs

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ON FIRE: Halloween Wrestling Fundraiser for Veterans

Presented by Battleground Pro Wrestling (BPW) & Military Broadcast Radio (MBR)

This Halloween, wrestling collides with purpose at Onslaught – Night of Live Pro Wrestling, a high-energy event uniting fans, families, and Veterans for an unforgettable night of adrenaline, tradition, and giving back.

📅 Date: October 25, 2025
⏰ Doors Open: 5 PM
📍 Location: 651 10th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631
🎥 Streaming LIVE on MBRadio TV Roku Channel

Featured Matches

💥 Silencio vs. Cam Putter – Hair vs. Mark Mask

💥 NWA Texas Champion Izzy James makes his BPW debut

💥 Skywalker Codah Alexander vs. Ray Swiatek – collision course with Livewire Champion Nicky Hyde

💥 The unhinged Kryptik returns after his brutal attack on BPW Chairman Peter Villano

Halloween Costume Contest 🎃

Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their best Halloween costumes!
Prizes will be awarded, and winners will step into the spotlight LIVE on MBRadio TV.

Why It Matters?

This event is part of MBR’s Fundraising Partnership Program, connecting wrestling fans, Veterans, and the community for a greater cause. Proceeds directly support programs that empower Veterans to transition, heal, and thrive.

“Tradition. Honor. Mayhem.” – BPW & MBR

How to Watch & Support

✅ In-person tickets available at the door
✅ Tickets also available online at www.bpwlive.com

✅ Watch LIVE on MBRadio TV
✅ Scan the QR code on event posters to donate & support Veterans

Contact

Military Broadcast Radio
📧 manager@mbradio.us

🌐 www.mbradio.us

Peter Villano
Battleground Pro Wrestling & Military Broadcast Radio
+1 970-217-6582
