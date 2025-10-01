ONSLAUGHT – NIGHT OF LIVE PRO WRESTLING Halloween Wrestling Fundraiser for Veterans

Battleground Pro Wrestling brings the most intense live action to Colorado — raising voices and support for Veterans! Onslaught: Wrestling, community, and mayhem — all for our Veterans Streaming live on MBRadio TV — Giving Veterans a Voice through every match.

A bone-crushing night of wrestling, costumes and community spirit to raise funds for Veterans' programs

Tradition honor Mayhem” — Peter Villano

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ON FIRE: Halloween Wrestling Fundraiser for Veterans Presented by Battleground Pro Wrestling (BPW) & Military Broadcast Radio (MBR)This Halloween, wrestling collides with purpose at Onslaught – Night of Live Pro Wrestling , a high-energy event uniting fans, families, and Veterans for an unforgettable night of adrenaline, tradition, and giving back.📅 Date: October 25, 2025⏰ Doors Open: 5 PM📍 Location: 651 10th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631🎥 Streaming LIVE on MBRadio TV Roku ChannelFeatured Matches💥 Silencio vs. Cam Putter – Hair vs. Mark Mask💥 NWA Texas Champion Izzy James makes his BPW debut💥 Skywalker Codah Alexander vs. Ray Swiatek – collision course with Livewire Champion Nicky Hyde💥 The unhinged Kryptik returns after his brutal attack on BPW Chairman Peter VillanoHalloween Costume Contest 🎃Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their best Halloween costumes!Prizes will be awarded, and winners will step into the spotlight LIVE on MBRadio TV.Why It Matters?This event is part of MBR’s Fundraising Partnership Program, connecting wrestling fans, Veterans, and the community for a greater cause. Proceeds directly support programs that empower Veterans to transition, heal, and thrive.“Tradition. Honor. Mayhem.” – BPW & MBRHow to Watch & Support✅ In-person tickets available at the door✅ Tickets also available online at www.bpwlive.com ✅ Watch LIVE on MBRadio TV✅ Scan the QR code on event posters to donate & support VeteransContactMilitary Broadcast Radio📧 manager@mbradio.us

