Second Batch of 2025 Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund Payments Credited Today

MACAU, October 27 - The second batch of individuals approved to withdraw funds from the government-managed sub-accounts under the 2025 Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund received their payments today, 27 October.

Applicants who submitted paper-based withdrawal applications in August, or applied through any method in September and were then approved, will have their government-managed sub-account balances—comprising the 2025 Special Allocation from Budget Surplus and any remaining funds—credited to their designated bank accounts today, 27 October.

The Social Security Fund reminds the public that it does not send SMS messages containing hyperlinks. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and be cautious against potential fraud.

For enquiries, please visit the Social Security Fund website at https://www.fss.gov.mo/en/sites/allocation or call 2853 2850 during office hours.