UM and CUHK-Shenzhen colleges form friendship-college partnership

MACAU, May 28 - Ma Man Kei and Lo Pak Sam College (MLC) at the University of Macau (UM) established a friendship-college partnership with Harmonia College at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen (CUHK-Shenzhen). The two colleges will collaborate closely across multiple areas.

Yang Liu, college master of MLC, and Simon Pun, acting college master of Harmonia College, signed a memorandum of understanding on educational cooperation. Yang noted that MLC, as a key member of UM’s residential college system, is dedicated to whole-person education, international and cultural exchange, and the cultivation of versatile, globally-minded talent. This partnership with Harmonia College represents a step forward in advancing educational cooperation in the region and contributes to the development of education in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Pun said that the two colleges have already engaged in a rich array of exchange activities, with sports forming the strongest bond between them.

The friendship between MLC and Harmonia College began in 2023 with reciprocal visits, which gradually developed into closer interaction. By taking part in sports and cultural activities, students from both colleges have demonstrated great teamwork and an open mind. Their positive engagement has been widely recognised by faculty members and peers alike, and has helped build a strong foundation of mutual trust between the two colleges. This, in turn, has led to the establishment of a friendship-college partnership.

Looking ahead, MLC will leverage this partnership to strengthen its cooperation with Harmonia College in advancing whole-person education. The two colleges will deepen cooperation across a range of areas, including whole-person education, sports and healthy living, global humanities and technological innovation, arts and culture, and the cultivation of interdisciplinary talent. Together, they will uphold their shared educational values and work towards shaping a better future.