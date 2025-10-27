KREEMO Boosts Entry into Satellite Communication and Defense Markets with High-Frequency Satellite Antenna Development

KREEMO’s “SMD-type” and “PCB-type” flat satellite antenna products | Image provided by KREEMO

- Plans to expand into satellite IoT, vehicle terminals, and high-speed satellite data communication sectors

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antenna solution specialist KREEMO (Co-CEOs Wonbin Hong and John Joonho Park) is accelerating its push into the satellite communication and defense markets with the development of high-frequency satellite antennas.According to Fortune Business Insights, the global satellite antenna market is expected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2024 to USD 11.8 billion by 2032, achieving an average annual growth rate of over 12%. A KREEMO representative noted that among these, flat high-frequency satellite antennas—like the ones the company has recently developed—are projected to expand rapidly, growing at an annual rate of 25–35%, and increasing their share in overall usage.KREEMO unveiled two types of satellite antennas, the “SMD-type” and “PCB-type,” which feature a vertically stacked structure integrating RF beamformer chips with the antenna. These products support 10–30 GHz satellite communication and can be applied across various domains, including satellites, defense, IoT, vehicle terminals, and high-speed data transmission.A company official explained, “Based on our existing mmWave antenna and beamforming technologies, we implemented a low-loss connection structure to achieve high performance and low cost with flat satellite antennas—offering differentiated competitiveness that balances performance and affordability, the two biggest issues in the industry.” KREEMO has also secured related patents for the technology.“The new satellite antennas are designed with flexibility to support a range of form factors according to customer needs,” a company spokesperson added. “We plan to expand our business into satellite IoT, vehicle terminals, and high-speed satellite communication sectors.”KREEMO currently holds a range of core wireless communication technologies, including mmWave antennas, phased-array beamforming, and transparent antenna technology, and is strengthening partnerships with domestic and global players in the satellite communications and defense sectors. The company emphasized that its ability to deliver turnkey solutions for high-frequency, high-reliability environments has further solidified its foundation for global market expansion.

