Hire Heroes USA and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Unite for Third Annual Veterans Day Matching Gift Campaign

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hire Heroes USA , a leading national nonprofit dedicated to empowering U.S. service members, veterans, and military spouses to secure meaningful employment, is proud to announce the launch of its annual Veterans Day fundraiser. Now through Veterans Day, Tito’s Handmade Vodka will generously match donations up to $30,000 to support Hire Heroes USA’s mission. This year marks the third consecutive year that Tito’s has supported Hire Heroes USA as the Veterans Day Matching Sponsor, highlighting their continued commitment to veterans and military families.Since 2017, Tito’s Handmade Vodka has been dedicated to supporting veterans and military spouses, contributing more than $500,000 to further Hire Heroes USA’s mission. What began as a single sponsorship has grown into a multi-faceted collaboration spanning fundraising, awareness, and community engagement. Through their Love, Tito’s online merch store and retail location in Austin, Texas, Tito’s supports Hire Heroes USA as one of its benefitting nonprofits, helping fund personalized career services for the military community.“Each Veterans Day, I’m reminded how powerful our community can be when we come together to honor veterans and their families,” said Ross Dickman, CEO of Hire Heroes USA. With Tito’s Handmade Vodka matching donations for the third year in a row, we have the chance to make an even greater impact. Their generosity fuels our mission at Hire Heroes USA, and I’m deeply grateful for their continued support.”Funds raised during this campaign will go directly toward personalized employment programs, mentorship, and career support for veterans and military spouses. With Tito’s match, every donation provides double the opportunity to empower members of the military community to build strong and sustainable futures.“At Tito’s, we’re honored to raise a glass to those who’ve served. Not just on Veterans Day, but all year long,” said Lindsey Bates, Senior Director of Philanthropy at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to stand alongside Hire Heroes USA, once again, in their mission to help veterans and military spouses build meaningful careers. This matching campaign is just one way we can give back to those who’ve given so much, and we appreciate everyone joining us to make an even greater impact this Veterans Day.”To learn more about the Hire Heroes USA Veterans Day campaign or to make a donation, visit www.HireHeroesUSA.org/Veterans-Day . Together, we can honor our veterans not only through words, but through tangible action that transforms lives.About Hire Heroes USAHire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. service members, veterans, and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. We offer individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs, and more to thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually—at no cost to them. Since our founding 20 years ago, more than 110,000 Hire Heroes USA clients have found success in their job search. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and federal and private grants, we remain committed to providing free, high-impact services to those who served. For more information, visit www.hireheroesusa.org About Tito’s Handmade VodkaTito’s Handmade Vodka was founded by sixth-generation Texan, Bert “Tito” Beveridge. In the mid-nineties, on a plot of land in rural Austin, he built a 998 square foot shack, rigged a pot still with spare parts, and created Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tito’s corn-based vodka is certified gluten free. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation, Inc. in Austin, Texas, and is available in Liter, 1.75L, 750ml, 375ml, 200ml, 100ml, and 50ml sizes. For more information, visit www.titosvodka.com ###

