Hire Heroes USA Receives $900,000 Grant from Scripps Family Impact Fund

Funding will expand career services for veterans and military spouses nationwide

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hire Heroes USA , a national nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce, is proud to announce it has received a $900,000 grant from the Scripps Family Impact Fund . This generous investment will support the organization’s Partnered Career Transition (PaCT) program, helping scale free, personalized employment services for thousands of veterans and military spouses nationwide.The Scripps Family Impact Fund, established as a partnership between the 4th and 5th generations of the Scripps family, is rooted in a legacy of media and philanthropy. Each year, the fund selects a new focus area aimed at driving meaningful, long-term change. In 2025, its focus is on veteran services, with Hire Heroes USA selected as one of three veteran-serving organizations to receive funding following a competitive vetting process.“We are truly grateful to the Scripps Family Impact Fund for recognizing the value of our mission and investing in the future of veterans and military spouses,” said Ross Dickman, CEO of Hire Heroes USA. “This contribution expands our ability to deliver life-changing, personalized support as our clients take the next step toward meaningful employment.”The PaCT program streamlines the employment journey by aligning military talent with hiring partners based on real-time workforce needs. It also provides veterans and military spouses with tailored support to navigate the job market and secure meaningful employment.“The Scripps family, which includes veterans from World War II to Afghanistan, understands the critical importance of taking care of the veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Alex Bakkum, the family’s Chief Philanthropy Officer. “It was difficult selecting just three nonprofits to receive grants from a crowded field of great organizations this year, but it was easy to embrace the mission of Hire Heroes USA. Their outstanding work touched our family funders, and we’re eager to see terrific work from them for many years to come.”With over 110,000 confirmed hires among the veterans and military spouses Hire Heroes USA has served, this grant plays a vital role in advancing its mission to ensure no one has to navigate the civilian workforce alone.About Hire Heroes USAHire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. service members, veterans, and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. We offer individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs, and more to thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually—at no cost to them. Since our founding 20 years ago, more than 110,000 Hire Heroes USA clients have found success in their job search. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and federal and private grants, we remain committed to providing free, high-impact services to those who served. For more information, visit hireheroesusa.org.About the Scripps Family Impact FundThe Scripps Family Impact Fund was created in 2019 as a partnership between the fourth and fifth generations of the Scripps family, with hopes that it will become a fixture for generations to come. The board today is composed of members of the family’s fifth and sixth generations. The Fund seeks to build upon the family’s enduring charitable legacy by helping worthy nonprofits make an even bigger difference, and it has a mission of unleashing the family’s collective power to help others by combining the family’s passions and pocketbooks with the collaborative energy that it has harnessed since 1878 to make communities stronger.

